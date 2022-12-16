Sheffield United insist it came about by accident rather than design.

But as they prepare for Monday’s visit to Wigan Athletic, where former Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure is now in charge, Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff just have been delighted with the timing of their behind-closed-doors friendly against Leicester City. After all, before taking charge of their Championship rivals, Toure was a member of Brendan Rodgers’ coaching team at the KP Stadium.

Heckingbottom was dismissive of the notion that facing City so soon after the 41-year-old’s departure would provide them with an insight into how Athletic might approach a match of critical importance to both sides. But privately, given that Toure was one of Rodgers’ must trusted confidants in the east Midlands, United’s analysts are certain to be poring over footage of the contest to glean any clues about his tactics and strategy. Particularly, being a former centre-half, given that the 120 capped Ivory Coast international is likely to have worked closely with City’s defence.

“The Leicester team was strong,” Heckingbottom said, reflecting upon this week’s event at the Park Hill training complex. “Only James Maddison wasn’t back, having been away with England at the World Cup. Our (under) 21’s, when we made subs, had a chance to play against Premier League players. It was a really worthwhile exercise, I thought, for them and also for us. And ‘us’ is obviously the main thing for me.”

Although the opportunity to hand vital experience to some of United’s up-and-coming players, the primary purpose of United’s trip to City was to help ensure some of those who did not feature during Saturday’s win over Huddersfield Town are sharp and ready for action. Sander Berge, the Norway midfielder, completed nearly three-quarters of the contest after confirming his recovery from injury against Mark Fotheringham’s men. Unused substitutes Chris Basham, Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe are also understood to have all featured with the latter thought to have finished the fixture. Lowe has not featured for United since damaging a hamstring at Hull City earlier this term. Together with Berge, his presence provides Heckingbottom with some much needed tactical flexibility ahead of next week’s assignment in Greater Manchester. United are second while Athletic, who appointed Toure towards the end of last month, are inside the relegation zone.

“Lowey is fit as a fiddle now,” Heckingbottom said. “Bash has played lots of games. Throw some of these lads into what we've got and I’m going to be leaving some very good players out. I like to have those options from the bench. For all sorts of different reasons.”

Tommy Doyle, on loan from Manchester City, has also taken part in this week’s sessions at the Randox Health Academy having been diagnosed with an unspecified fitness issue before the World Cup break. He could also be considered for duty at the DW Stadium while a late call will be made on striker Oli McxBurnie, after he was found not guilty of assault by beating at Nottingham Magistrates Court yesterday. United’s joint top goalscorer had been charged with attacking a Nottingham Forest supporter during the pitch invasion which followed May’s play-off semi-final second leg between the two clubs.

“Tommy has been working all week,” said Heckinbottom, who confirmed John Fleck is still out.

Sheffield United defender Max Lowe is pushing for a recall: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has plenty to consider: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

