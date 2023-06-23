Sheffield United may have to wait another two years before having a chance of bringing England star Kyle Walker back to Bramall Lane, with reports in Germany suggesting that Bayern Munich are ready to tear up their own transfer policy and offer the right-back a two-season contract.

Walker has made no secret of his desire to return to Bramall Lane before his playing days are over, having come through the Blades academy and played a handful of games before being signed by Spurs. He made footballing history last season at Manchester City, helping Pep Guardiola’s men to the treble, but was said to be less than happy at starting the Champions League final on the bench and looked to be heading for the exit door at the Etihad.

That scenario, combined with Walker’s United return wish and the Blades’ own return to the Premier League, set tongues wagging amongst some supporters but it was always going to be an uphill battle for United, with Walker having a year left to run on his £160,000 a week salary in Manchester. The prospect became even more complicated when other club inevitably joined the race, with clubs in Saudi Arabia also linked with making a lucrative offer for Walker to become the latest star name to join their cash-rich top-flight.

Former Liverpool man Charlie Adam has even urged his old club to sign Walker, with Trent Alexander-Arnold successfully deployed in midfield on England duty recently. But reports in respected German newspaper Bild suggest that Bayern are the favourites for Walker’s signature and are ready to offer a two-year deal - breaking their own policy of only offering one-season contracts to players over 30.

Playing under Thomas Tuchel for the German champions would have obvious appeal and if that scenario plays out, Walker would be 35 at the end of his initial contract at the Allianz - and perhaps at a more realistic stage of his career to make the dream homecoming to Bramall Lane.

Walker has previously picked United’s 2009 play-off final against Burnley as the one game in his career he would love to go back and play again, to achieve a different outcome, and told the BBC back in 2021 that he will keep “going until my legs don’t want me to go.”

