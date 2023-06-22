Sheffield United owner Prince Abdullah is facing fresh financial concern at one of his clubs after French side Châteauroux were demoted, and left facing the loss of their professional status.

Châteauroux were purchased to become part of the Prince’s United World organisation, headed up by the Blades, back in 2021, with a productive academy and well-developed infrastructure two of the deciding factors behind the deal at the time.

But two years later the club is in crisis, after being demoted from France’s national championship division to National 2, which is an amateur league. The decision was taken by France’s National Directorate of Control and Management (DNCG) and the club are appealing the decision. But according to reports in France the jewel in the Châteauroux crown, the famed academy that persuaded United World to bring it under their umbrella, could be turned into a hotel - and returned to city ownership - if Châteauroux lost their professional status.

In a fresh blow Châteauroux have also lost one of their key players in recent days after Peter Ouaneh left to sign for Ligue 2 side Stade Lavallois. It is not known how the potential loss of professional status will affect the rest of the club’s squad under contract.

“La Berrichonne de Châteauroux was auditioned ... by the DNCG to present its provisional budget for the 2023-2024 season,” a club statement explaining the decision read. “All requested financial guarantees have been submitted.

“However, after examining the file, the commission decided to demote the club to National 2. La Berrichonne de Châteauroux will appeal this decision and will be auditioned again in a few weeks, and will do everything possible to provide the necessary additional information. to convince the committee. The appeal period will allow the club to find the appropriate solutions to ensure the maintenance of the Berrichonne in National 1.”

The saga is a fresh financial headache for the Prince, who saw United placed under an embargo last season over unpaid transfer debt. The embargo was eventually settled, after a combination of season ticket and FA Cup prize money helped settle debts and an arrangement was made with one of the clubs in question, offering them a first-refusal option on one of United’s players.

The Prince has made no secret of his desire to sell the Blades, having agreed deals with American Henry Mauriss and then Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi. But neither deal went through, with Mauriss later revealed to be serving a jail term in California for wire fraud.

There was also takeover talk at another of the Prince’s clubs, Beerschot in Belgium, before the individual concerned was branded a “fantasist” after trying to buy at least two other clubs.

United have sent a number of players on loan to Beerschot in the past, including Femi Seriki, George Broadbent and Nicksoen Gomis, to no success. Indeed from a United perspective the only real on-field benefit has been bringing Ismaila Coulibaly to Bramall Lane, after a relatively significant sum was spent to sign him from Sarpsborg and then place him at Beerschot.

