Sheffield United are hoping to make a breakthrough in negotiations with three players over remaining at Bramall Lane for the Premier League season, with less than a fortnight to go until the start of pre-season.

The Blades have offered contracts to midfielders John Fleck and Ben Osborn and defender Jack Robinson after promotion last season. As The Star revealed earlier this month the Blades had an option to automatically extend Fleck’s time in South Yorkshire but opted not to do so in favour of negotiating fresh terms instead.

Osborn and Robinson are scheduled to become free agents this summer after their one-year options were triggered at the end of last season, with United facing competition for all three men ahead of the new season. Sources close to Bramall Lane have indicated that, although no successful resolutions have yet been agreed upon, talks have been positive as boss Paul Heckingbottom looks to avoid his recruitment drive becoming even more complicated by the need for new faces before the new season kicks off on August 12 at home to Crystal Palace.

Heckingbottom is working with a modest £20m budget for permanent signings but will be permitted to bring in loans and free signings to supplement United’s squad. Currently, Sander Berge and Ollie Norwood are the club’s only recognised central midfielders while the Blades are without a senior centre-half while Robinson and his representatives discuss the offer tabled by United.

All three players are weighing up both the financial and playing opportunities offered by United for the new season before making final decisions. United’s squad reshape will see Billy Sharp, Enda Stevens and Jack O’Connell officially leave the club at the end of this month when their contracts expire, with Heckingbottom currently targeting five or six new faces - a number which will increase if any, or all, of the out-of-contract trio elect to continue their football careers elsewhere.