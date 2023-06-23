Sheffield United have confirmed their final pre-season friendly ahead of the new Premier League campaign, with Bundesliga side VFB Stuttgart set to visit Bramall Lane on the first weekend in August.

United have already confirmed local friendlies against Chesterfield, Rotherham United and Derby County and will also play a number of games behind closed doors. United are also planning to return to Portugal for their pre-season tour after the success of last summer’s trip.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men will host the five-time Bundesliga winners on August 5, kicking off at 1pm. They were at risk of relegation from the top-flight last season but sealed their survival with victory over Hamburg in a two-legged relegation play-off.