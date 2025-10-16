Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will have some big calls to make when Watford visit Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have no choice but to try and mark Saturday’s visit of Watford to Bramall Lane as the juncture where their fortunes change for the better.

The Blades will resume their Championship campaign aiming to avoid becoming the first team to lose nine of their opening ten second tier matches since Oldham Athletic all the way back in 1928/29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United suffered a ninth league defeat of the campaign prior to the international break, losing 1-0 to Hull City at the MKM Stadium. David Akintola scored the only goal of the game to condemn the Blades to their third defeat in four matches since Chris Wilder’s return to the club last month.

Currently rooted to the foot of the table after a shocking start to the season, the Blades have got to act their act together as quickly as possible if they are to start climbing the table and keep their promotion aspirations alive.

The October hiatus almost certainly came at a good time for Wilder and his players, offering the Blades chief his first opportunity to spend a meaningful amount of time on the training ground without the interruption of games since he was reappointed as manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United’s performances, albeit from a low base, have improved since Wilder’s return, despite results suggesting otherwise. United were unfortunate to leave the MKM Stadium empty-handed after striking the woodwork in the first half and seeing a late Harrison Burrows penalty saved.

Currently finding themselves stuck in a rut, the Blades need to find a solution to get back on track. As a result, it means Wilder might have to make some bold selection calls to spark his team’s season into life.

After going with a back-four against Charlton Athletic and Oxford United for his first two games back in charge, Wilder switched to a back-three against Southampton and Hull, deploying Japhet Tanganga, Mark McGuinness and Ben Mee as his defensive trio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, the onus was on the wing-backs to provide width, with the responsibility falling to Chiedozie Ogbene and Sam McCallum against Hull. The latter’s first Championship start of the season saw Burrows start on the bench.

Burrows will want his place back

The former Peterborough United man has been a shadow of the player he was last season so far this term, meaning nobody could really argue with Wilder’s decision to take him out of the starting XI against the Tigers. However, he still carries the quality to consider himself a member of Wilder’s first-choice starting XI when everyone is fit and firing.

With the visit of Watford marking the beginning of chapter three of the Championship campaign, Burrows could find himself back in the team, whether he is tasked with operating at left-back or left wing-back.

Tom Davies and Danny Ings were also introduced from the bench against Hull and earned compliments from Wilder post-match. The Blades boss has made no secret of how much he wants to maximise Davies’ quality since returning to Bramall Lane, meaning it feels inevitable he will start this weekend provided his fitness levels allow him to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Davies will be eyeing a second start of the season this weekend. | Simon Bellis/Sportimage.

If selected, he could take the place of Alex Matos in midfield and operate next to Sydie Peck. Davies started the 2-1 defeat to Southampton and was given a standing ovation when he was substituted in the second half, highlighting the influence he is capable of having on this team.

At the top end of the pitch, Ings’ cameo against Hull has created a potential selection dilemma for Wilder, who has tasked with Tyrese Campbell with leading the Blades’ attack for each of his first four games back in charge.

Campbell is United’s chief striker, earning the trust of Wilder after an excellent debut season at Bramall Lane last term, but Ings’ positive impact at the MKM Stadium means he could enter the manager’s thoughts for the visit of Watford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selection dilemmas are a good thing for any manager to have, but when there is immense pressure on your shoulders to navigate a team out of trouble, every decision is scrutinised that little bit closer.

Nevertheless, Wilder has earned the right to make the big calls that he believes will benefit his team and the Blades’ bid to climb out of the drop zone.