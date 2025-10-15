Sheffield United youngster Louie Marsh is scoring goals for fun for the Under-21s.

There is no stopping Sheffield United youngster Louie Marsh right now.

The attacker continued his fine run of form for the Blades’ Under-21s on Tuesday, scoring a hat-trick to help them beat Barnsley 5-2 and maintain their excellent start to the season.

Marsh’s treble saw him score his sixth, seventh and eighth goals in his last five matches, firing him to the top of the Professional Development League (PDL) scoring charts.

Since opening his account for the season in United’s 2-0 win over Millwall last month, Marsh has been in unstoppable form, scoring in four of the U21s’ last five matches. The only time he has failed to get on the scoresheet during this period was when the Blades beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 at Hillsborough a little over a fortnight ago.

With the first-team struggling for goals so far this season, calls for Marsh to be promoted to the first-team amid his current form for the U21s are only likely to increase. The striker is a boyhood Blade and there is nothing finer for a United fan than seeing one of their own come through the system.

However, the forward, who turned 21 in July, has already experienced the size of the gulf between youth and first-team football. He spent the first half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Doncaster Rovers, who were in League Two at the time, but he struggled to make his mark, scoring just one goal in eight matches.

He originally joined Rovers for the duration of the 2023/24 season but the loan was cut short.

He was sent out on loan by United again in February this year, joining League Two side Fleetwood Town on loan for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign. He made 16 appearances for the Cod Army, chipping in with two goals.

United will have a decision to make

Addressing United’s decision to send Marsh out on loan, Wilder said: “There's a time, like we talked about with Marshy. We didn't really see him breaking through this year, especially in the second part of the season when we brought in the likes of Tom [Cannon] and Ben [Brereton Díaz], so there was an opportunity and he's out doing well at Fleetwood.

“That will only aid in developing his career.”

Currently in a rich vein of form for United’s U21s, it already feels as though the club will have a decision to make on his short-term future ahead of the January window.

As impressive as his record is at U21s level at this moment in time, the step up to the Championship will be a big gap for Marsh to try and bridge at this particular juncture, meaning another loan spell could be in his and United’s best interests.

Although Marsh only turned 21 a few months ago, there will come a point where he threatens to outgrow youth football and wants to graduate to the senior stage on a permanent basis. He, of course, will be dreaming of making that leap at Bramall Lane.

However, it feels as though another temporary loan spell lower down the pyramid could be the most logical next step in his development to see how he gets on after a productive stint with the Blades’ U21s.

Whatever United’s plans are for him, there is currently no way of turning a blind eye to his impressive run of form in front of goal.