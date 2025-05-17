Sheffield United are favourites to win the Play-Off Final but it’s notoriously hard to predict

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the next week or so, many people will be having their say on who will come out on top when Sheffield United face Sunderland in the Play-Off Final at Wembley.

Pundits will be making a call... journalists, players, former players and managers all attempting to predict who will be taking their place alongside Burnley and Leeds United in storming back into the Premier League next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As things stand, according to the bookmakers, it’s the Blades who are favourites but what if we asked Artificial Intelligence to prove its knowledge?

We simply asked ChatGPT, “Who will win the Championship Play-Off Final between Sheffield United and Sunderland on Saturday May 24?”

It turns out that even AI doesn’t like to get off the fence as it hit us with a load of stats and pointed to recent form and the key-men in each side, telling us how both teams got there, before offering a very non-committal response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While Sheffield United enter the final as favorites due to their strong season performance and semi-final dominance, Sunderland's tenacity and recent Wembley experience make them formidable opponents,” it told us. “The match is poised to be a closely contested battle, with both teams eager to secure a coveted spot in the Premier League. “

Sheffield United's Kieffer Moore celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during against Bristol City at Bramall Lane. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Sheffield United v Sunderland Prediction

Come on, you’re better than that surely, ChatGPT... we’ve been told AI is going to be taking everyone’s jobs soon.

So we asked again, a little more forcibly: “Who do you think will win?”

Almost begrudgingly they responded: “Predicting the outcome of the Championship Play-Off Final between Sheffield United and Sunderland on Saturday, May 24, is challenging, but based on current form and available data, Sheffield United appear to have the upper hand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They went on: “While both teams have their strengths and weaknesses, Sheffield United's recent form, key player performances, and favorable odds suggest they are better positioned to win the Championship Play-Off Final. However, football is unpredictable, and Sunderland's resilience could lead to an upset.”

So there you have it. Probably Sheffield United but, you never know, maybe Sunderland.

In fairness, they’ll not be the only ones sitting on the fence in the coming days.

Your next Sheffield United read: Chris Wilder's Sheffield United tone-setting has raised belief ahead of Play-Off Final