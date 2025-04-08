Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United's Championship promotion rivals are facing a nervy wait over the fitness of two key players.

Leeds United could be without defender and vice captain Pascal Struijk for the rest of the season as they look to claw back a one-point gap on Sheffield United.

United were joined by Burnley in the automatic promotion places after a weekend in which only one of the three automatic promotion contenders won, with Leeds drawing 1-1 at Luton Town. The West Yorkshire side dropped into third as a result and another difficult day was compounded as Struijk limped off late in the second half.

The Dutch defender missed several games with a hamstring injury earlier this year and faces another spell on the sidelines at the worst possible time, with Leeds now chasing United and Burnley for a top-two spot. And speaking ahead of his side’s midweek trip to Middlesbrough, manager Daniel Farke revealed his side are waiting anxiously as the possibility of a season-ending injury looms.

"We have two problems, one is Joe Rothwell like I mentioned after the last game,” Farke told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “Calf injury, he will be out this week [vs Middlesbrough and Preston] definitely, probably also for the Easter weekend [vs Oxford United and Stoke City]. We hope he's back available for the last two games. If he could come back early it would be a bonus.

"Pascal Struijk will definitely miss the two games in this week, we need to wait for some further assessments. He got a knock on his foot and the fear is there could be a little fracture. That would mean the season is over for him. We still hope for the best of course but he'll definitely be out for the next two games."

Leeds United facing nervous wait over Pascal Struijk injury

A season-ending injury for Struijk would be a huge blow for Leeds, who have relied heavily on the Dutch defender to partner Joe Rodon at centre-back. In his absence, Max Wober is the only natural cover at left-sided centre-back but he only returned from knee surgery and a three-month absence when replacing Struijk for five minutes on Saturday.

Farke could turn to former Sheffield United loanee Ethan Ampadu to fill in at centre-back, a position he has played regularly, although that would weaken Leeds in midfield, particularly with Rothwell out injured. Fitness issues are coming at a difficult time for United’s promotion rivals, whose top-two cushion has disappeared in the blink of an eye.

The Blades are one point clear of their Yorkshire rivals but might feel it should be more, with Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Oxford United halting their impressive form. There will likely be plenty more twists this evening with all three automatic promotion contenders in action.

United will hope to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat when they host mid-table Millwall while Burnley are due at relegation strugglers Derby County. Third-placed Leeds have the toughest fixture on paper as they go to fifth-placed Middlesbrough.

