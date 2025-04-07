Sheffield United will have the chance to quickly bounce back from a disappointing weekend when they host Millwall on Tuesday evening. Chris Wilder’s side were well below their best during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Oxford United and subsequently lost top spot in the Championship to Burnley.
The one boost from a difficult afternoon in Oxford was the return of Vinicius Souza who had missed several games with a persistent hamstring issue, but that was just about the only positive United could take from the Kassam Stadium. Wilder does still have a few fitness issues to manage but could be further boosted going into Tuesday’s game.
Millwall have a number of fitness issues themselves but after an 87th-minute winner over Portsmouth kept their play-off hopes alive, there is plenty to play for at Bramall Lane. And ahead of another massive midweek clash, The Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.