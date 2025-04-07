Sheffield United vs Millwall early injury and team news with 7 out and 2 doubts

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 16:00 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 19:00 BST

Sheffield United welcome Millwall to Bramall Lane on Tuesday.

Sheffield United will have the chance to quickly bounce back from a disappointing weekend when they host Millwall on Tuesday evening. Chris Wilder’s side were well below their best during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Oxford United and subsequently lost top spot in the Championship to Burnley.

The one boost from a difficult afternoon in Oxford was the return of Vinicius Souza who had missed several games with a persistent hamstring issue, but that was just about the only positive United could take from the Kassam Stadium. Wilder does still have a few fitness issues to manage but could be further boosted going into Tuesday’s game.

For the latest Blades news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield United newsletter

Millwall have a number of fitness issues themselves but after an 87th-minute winner over Portsmouth kept their play-off hopes alive, there is plenty to play for at Bramall Lane. And ahead of another massive midweek clash, The Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides.

The 20-year-old has been out since January due to a season-ending hamstring injury.

1. Calum Scanlon - out

The 20-year-old has been out since January due to a season-ending hamstring injury. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The winger is still a week or so away from returning from an ankle injury, with manager Alex Neil suggesting his January arrival could be back for the final three or four games.

2. Camiel Neghli - out

The winger is still a week or so away from returning from an ankle injury, with manager Alex Neil suggesting his January arrival could be back for the final three or four games. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
A knee injury picked up in January required surgery and McNamara has been ruled out for the season.

3. Dan McNamara - out

A knee injury picked up in January required surgery and McNamara has been ruled out for the season. Photo: Julian Finney

Photo Sales
A hamstring injury has kept the 23-year-old absent for the Lions’ previous three games and Tuesday's trip to Bramall Lane will likely come too soon.

4. Femi Azeez - out

A hamstring injury has kept the 23-year-old absent for the Lions’ previous three games and Tuesday's trip to Bramall Lane will likely come too soon. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MillwallChampionship
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice