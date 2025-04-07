Sheffield United’s promotion charge hit a slight speedbump on Saturday following their shock 1-0 defeat at Oxford United. Siriki Dembele’s first-half goal proved to be decisive at the Kassam Stadium as Chris Wilder’s side underwhelmed for the first time in several weeks.

Chris Wilder’s side have been replaced at the top of the Championship by Burnley, who won 2-1 at Coventry City, but at least remain in the top-two following Leeds United’s 1-1 draw at Luton Town. The race for promotion looks to be getting tighter every week with just two points separating the top three.