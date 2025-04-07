I asked AI to predict the final Championship table and here's where Sheffield United finish

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 7th Apr 2025, 20:00 BST

Sheffield United are second in the Championship with just six games to go.

Sheffield United’s promotion charge hit a slight speedbump on Saturday following their shock 1-0 defeat at Oxford United. Siriki Dembele’s first-half goal proved to be decisive at the Kassam Stadium as Chris Wilder’s side underwhelmed for the first time in several weeks.

Chris Wilder’s side have been replaced at the top of the Championship by Burnley, who won 2-1 at Coventry City, but at least remain in the top-two following Leeds United’s 1-1 draw at Luton Town. The race for promotion looks to be getting tighter every week with just two points separating the top three.

With all that in mind, The Star has asked Artificial Intelligence tool Grok to predict how the Championship table will look come May. Take a look below to see where it expects United to finish.

Predicted points total: 41

1. 24. Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Predicted points total: 41 | Getty Images

Predicted points total: 44

2. 23. Luton Town (relegated)

Predicted points total: 44 Photo: David Horn

Predicted points total: 45

3. 22. Cardiff City

Predicted points total: 45 | Getty Images

Predicted points total: 45

4. 21. Derby County

Predicted points total: 45 | Getty Images

