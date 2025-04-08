Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder makes "six wins" prediction as Sheffield United battle Leeds United, Burnley for league title

Chris Wilder is adamant that his Sheffield United group “will go to the end” of a tight three-way promotion race - with or without the ‘support’ of a small minority who abused his players after Saturday’s defeat at Oxford United. The Blades’ 1-0 reverse at the Kassam was untimely with rivals Leeds United and Burnley both picking up points, with all three top sides still separated by just two points.

United have the chance to make amends tonight when they host Millwall at Bramall Lane, with Wilder issuing something of a rallying cry to Unitedites after reminding them of the part they can play in their side’s promotion bid.

He spoke passionately about the “absolute disgrace” scenes at Oxford, which saw a minority in the away end abuse his players with words and gestures, but recoginises the support of the majority as United look to recapture the place in the Premier League that they surrendered so meekly last term.

“The reaction to disappointment's been tremendous but we're always going to have setbacks through a season,” the Blades boss said. “We might have a couple more between now and the end as well, but I'm confident and secure in my belief that this team will go to the end - with or without those supporters.

“We'll keep believing, keep consistent and keep driving this forward. There's still a hell of a lot of football to be played and I'm sure all three teams won't win six out of six. And if we do, then we know where that takes us.

“If not we have to deal with it and move on. We focus on what we can focus on, which is the next game. Stick to our beliefs, replicate the behaviours we've shown all season and go again.”

Chris Wilder expecting tough test for Sheffield United against Millwall

Millwall travel north with outside hopes of gatecrashing the play-offs, which may play into United’s hands if Alex Neil opens up and decides to attack the Blades. “I'm not so sure what their approach will be,” Wilder admitted. “Whether they're going to come and have a go and try and get three points, which I'm sure that they'll need to try and push into the play-off places.

“They might sit in and hit us on the counter but whatever's in front of us, we have to overcome. We've overcome the majority of challenges this season and it's another one we have to deal with. They have good players and a good manager, and are always tough opponents, whether at The Den or at Bramall Lane.

“Alex is an experienced, canny operator and a good manager with some good players. We have to get off to a better start than we did on Saturday, and we're going to have to overcome stubborn opponents who still have a fight in them as well.

“We're going to have to be at our best, and we weren't on Saturday. Apologies to everybody. But hopefully we can get back to our best that's given us 85 points so far this season.