Sheffield United were well-represented at Sunday’s EFL Awards night.

Leeds United defender Junior Firpo has appeared to make a pointed jibe towards the EFL, following their decision to snub him in favour of Harrison Burrows for their Championship Team of the Season.

Burrows was one of two United players to make it onto the Championship’s best-XI for 2024/25, having enjoyed an outstanding debut campaign at Bramall Lane. The 23-year-old has more league minutes under his belt than any other outfield Blade, with five goals and three assists a great return from left-back.

His main competitor for the title was undoubtedly Firpo, who registered his 10th assist of the season on Monday as Leeds thumped Bristol City 4-0 to take another step towards the Championship title. The former Barcelona man is now on to 14 goal contributions for the campaign, having played a major role in securing automatic promotion at Elland Road.

Leeds celebrated their return to the Premier League in front of a packed out home crowd on Monday night with their defeat of Bristol followed by a post-match presentation. Firpo was among those popping the champagne bottles but the Dominican Republic international still appeared to be a little irked by his Team of the Season omission.

The Leeds defender wrote on X on Tuesday morning: “Still thinking about that atmosphere yesterday night, what a game and what a group you don’t deserve less than that performance. But the job is not done yet, this group is hungry for more so let’s do it once more. (blue heart, white heart, yellow heart) Yours Truly, the second-best left-back in the league (crying laughing emoji)”.

Daniel James responds to Gustavo Hamer Player of the Season win

Leeds were also snubbed in the Championship’s main individual accolade, with United talisman Gustavo Hamer crowned Player of the Season while joining Burrows in Team of the Season. The Dutchman has been unplayable for large parts and has 16 goal contributions to his name, with nine goals and seven assists.

Elland Road favourite Daniel James was also up for the award, having registered 12 goals and nine assists despite twice sitting out periods of action with hamstring troubles. He and Hamer were alongside widely tipped favourite James Trafford, who as Burnley goalkeeper has conceded just 15 goals in 45 games.

In the end, voters decided to crown Hamer their Championship Player of the Season and few could argue, given how many times he’s dragged United to victory virtually single-handedly. But automatic promotion winner James was gracious in missing out.

"I thought you'd ask me this question,” he told the Yorkshire Evening Post. “What can you say? Obviously, when you're nominated, I think you'd love to win it, but I'd be lying if I wouldn't say I'm a little bit disappointed. But there's two incredible other players in it, and it's thoroughly deserved for Gustavo and I'm really happy for him."

