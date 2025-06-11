Hull City have announced Sergej Jakirovic as their new boss

Chris Wilder is set to come face-to-face with a new challenge this coming season as one of Sheffield United’s Yorkshire rivals unveiled their new manager.

Sergej Jakirovic is the man Hull City are hoping to revive their fortunes after the club announced the Bosnian as Ruben Selles replacement on Wednesday.

Jakirovic comes to England after leaving Turkish side Kayserispor, with whom he had been in charge since January. Hull are understood to have paid a compenstion fee to land Jakirovic.

The 48-year-old was something of a journeyman as a player and has already managed eight different clubs in Turkey, Croatia, Slovenia and Bosnia.

Jakirovic, like Selles who kept Hull up when they looked at one point to be heading for relegation, secured Kayserispor’s place in the top flight with a 13th-placed finish during his short spell in Turkey.

What Hull City said about new boss

Chairman Acun Ilıcalı said after conformation of Jakirovic’s arrival: “After a thorough and extensive recruitment process alongside Mustafa Yokes, Jared Dublin and Martin Hodge, we are delighted to secure the services of Sergej.

“We believe in the football that he will bring to the MKM Stadium for us and importantly, he has proven himself to be a winner throughout his career.

“My dream for our club has never changed from the first day I took over, and I believe in Sergej as we look forward to the 2025/26 Sky Bet Championship campaign together as one family.”

