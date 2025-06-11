John Brayford opens up on Sheffield United pride after Burton Albion testimonial honour confirmed

John Brayford, the Sheffield United cult hero, has admitted he was “honoured” to represent the Blades on the pitch after United were confirmed as the opposition for his Burton Albion testimonial game next month. Brayford had a successful loan spell at Bramall Lane before his stay was made permanent, playing 69 games and scoring four goals.

One of them was a vital strike that helped the Blades to the semi-finals of the FA Cup back in 2014, with Brayford then playing a key part in Jose Baxter’s opener in an eventual 5-3 defeat to Hull City at Wembley.

Brayford moved to Burton from the Blades - one of his three spells at the Pirelli Stadium, where he is now a coach after 316 appearances for the Brewers as a player. Burton confirmed yesterday that Brayford has signed a new coaching deal, with the duel announcement of a deserved testimonial against the Blades on Tuesday, July 22 (7.45pm).

The game will form part of United’s pre-season campaign which will also take in away friendlies against York City, Rotherham United and Chesterfield after a warm-weather training camp in Girona, which will not feature a match.

Brayford, who represented Burton in the National League, is one of few players to have played in the top five divisions of the English football pyramid and is still fondly remembered at Bramall Lane for his front-footed displays from right-back, and that iconic FA Cup quarter-final goal against Charlton Athletic.

“It’s very humbling to have been offered this fixture as a testimonial to acknowledge my service to Burton Albion,” Brayford said. "For it to be against Sheffield United, a club I was honoured to represent on the pitch and still hold a great deal of affection for, makes it even more special.

“I hope the Brewers faithful know how much their support has meant to me personally over the years. I never take for granted how special that connection is. Sometimes a rarity in football.

“Although the match is important for both ourselves and the Blades as preparation for the new season, it will also be a moment of pride for me, my family and friends to be recognised in this way and for me to show my support back to you.”

On his new coaching deal, 37-year-old Brayford - who also represented Derby County and Cardiff City in his playing career before hanging up his boots and making the transition into coaching - added: “I’m very happy to be continuing my journey with Burton as a member of the first team coaching staff, a club that has truly become my home ever since I returned.

“I’ve learned so much as a coach this past year, and I can’t wait to continue working wearing the badge of Burton Albion and under the guidance of our brilliant leader Gary Bowyer, and the rest of the staff next season.”