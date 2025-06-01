The former Sheffield United fan favourite is now on the lookout for a new home.

Former Bramall Lane favourite David McGoldrick is on the lookout for a new club after rejecting the offer of a new contract at Notts County.

McGoldrick spent two seasons back at his boyhood club, scoring 30 goals across all competitions and providing plenty of those magical moments Sheffield United fans came to love. The 37-year-old’s efforts helped Notts County reach the League Two play-offs last season before semi-final defeat to Wimbledon.

County had been in talks with McGoldrick over a new contract but the forward has opted against a third season back at Meadow Lane. He has been linked with a possible move to League Two rivals MK Dons, who are managed by his former Derby County manager Paul Warne.

A statement from County’s board of directors read: “While we’re of course disappointed to be losing a player of David’s quality and character, he leaves having given us many fantastic memories over the last two years.

“Unfortunately we have been unable to reach an agreement on this occasion, but everyone at Meadow Lane thanks David wholeheartedly for his charismatic performances, wonderful goals, leadership and dedication. It was special to see him realise his dream of returning to Meadow Lane and we wish him all the best in the next chapter of his brilliant career.”

Following confirmation of the news, McGoldrick posted a message on Instagram. He wrote: “Just want to say a massive thank you to everyone at Notts County the players, staff, and you fans !!! love playing for this club for 2 years and scoring goals has been a honour !!!! Even tho it’s come to an end I’ll still be a fan and watching from a far or in the stands for years to come . Love Didzy COYP (one of your own)”.

Where will David McGoldrick end up after Notts County exit?

McGoldrick will now be weighing up his options ahead of possibly joining an 11th different club of his memorable career. The tricky forward surpassed 600 appearances during that two-year stint at County and has scored 180 goals, producing countless magical moments at the likes of Southampton, Ipswich Town, Nottingham Forest and, of course, United.

United picked up McGoldrick following his release from Ipswich in 2018, with it looking at the time like top-flight football would prove elusive. But 15 goals in his debut campaign contributed to promotion under Chris Wilder and the then-32-year-old enjoyed two strong seasons in the Premier League, scoring 10 and assisting another three.

Alongside those statistics were plenty of moments that cannot be measured, with the magical McGoldrick quickly emerging as a cult hero in South Yorkshire. And he also earned plenty of high praise from Wilder, who described him as the best player he’d worked with after a Premier League brace against Chelsea back in 2020.

"He's such a great lad," Wilder said at the time. "He peddles a story about being on trial, he didn't come in on trial. We invited him to tick a box. We knew about Didzy, we knew from Mick McCarthy who had him that he was a talented footballer and sometimes opportunities open up. He came in and excited everybody from the first day in.

“He scored goals in our promotion year, and he's got a great attitude and work ethic. He's not scored a goal [in the Premier League] but he's one of the favourites of the punters and a favourite with the players and one of the best players I have ever worked with. You want him to score and he wants to score as well so to get his goals was a brilliant achievement.”

