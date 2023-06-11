David McGoldrick, the former Sheffield United favourite, has revealed why he rejected the chance for another tilt at League One promotion with Derby County in order to sign for League Two newcomers Notts County.

As reported by The Star earlier this month, McGoldrick emerged as a shock transfer target for County following their promotion from the National League. McGoldrick scored 25 goals for Derby as they narrowly missed out on qualifying for the League One play-offs and had been offered a deal to stay at Pride Park, but rejected it in favour of returning to Meadow Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGoldrick came through the ranks at County and has penned a two-year deal at his former club. Speaking to Derby’s official website, the 35-year-old said: “It has been a difficult decision for me to leave Derby County, but it has been a huge ambition of mine to play for Notts County again before the end of my career.

“I’ve been honest and open with both Paul Warne and the club about it in recent weeks and they’ve been supportive and understanding. If it wasn’t for the fact that I had the chance to return to Notts, it would have been a no-brainer to stay at Derby - regardless of interest from any other club.

“I really enjoyed working under the gaffer and his staff, playing alongside the lads and, of course, performing in front of the brilliant fans at Pride Park. I want to thank everyone for making me feel so welcome in the last year.

“I had a wonderful season with Derby and to score 25 goals and three hat-tricks made it such an enjoyable time, the best in terms of goals for me personally in a season, and actually made the decision such a difficult one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve had many conversations with the gaffer over the last few weeks and he really did do everything he could to keep me at Derby but, in the end, I have decided to go with my heart and return to Notts.”

McGoldrick came through the ranks at County and played a handful of times for their first team before signing for Southampton in 2005. McGoldrick moved to Derby on a free after he was released by the Blades, with three hat-tricks amongst his 25 goals for Warne’s men.