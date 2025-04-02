Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United are reaping the rewards of one brave summer transfer decision.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have a ‘little gem’ in Tyrese Campbell and Chris Wilder’s management of the striker has been perfect, according to Don Goodman.

Campbell is enjoying arguably the best form of his career at Bramall Lane this season, with four goals in five March appearances taking him onto 10 for the campaign - a highest ever league tally for the striker. The 25-year-old is out on his own as United’s top-scorer, netting two more than Gus Hamer despite playing less than half the Dutchman’s 2,621 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That reduction in minutes might well be the reason Campbell is looking so sharp, with the striker arriving in South Yorkshire with a sketchy injury history that has carried into the current campaign at times. Having signed as a free agent from Stoke City, the striker only started two games before November and sat out a lengthy spell over the festive period.

But since returning against Norwich City in mid-January, Campbell’s minutes have been carefully managed by Wilder and at no point since then has he played more than 75 minutes in a single league game, often starting and coming off midway through the second-half once the job is done. And as far as Goodman is aware, that is a major factor in the summer arrival’s form peaking at the perfect time.

Chris Wilder praised for management of Tyrese Campbell

“I think Sheffield United have pulled off a really smart piece of business getting Tyrese Campbell on a free transfer,” Goodman told Football League World. “And in order to do that, Chris Wilder has really managed his minutes well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m looking at his numbers, he’s got the most goals he’s ever scored now, which is 10 in the league. Only started 16 games, but been involved in 27, and I think that shows you that Chris Wilder knows that he’s got a little gem, and he’s choosing to really manage his physical output. And he’s reaping the benefits of that.

“Tyrese has always had talent, always had the ability, it was just a case of trying to keep him fit for an extended period of time. So it was a gamble that was really worth taking, to be honest, they couldn’t really lose, even if he hadn’t done as well they weren’t going to lose.”

Campbell is currently keeping Kieffer Moore and £10million January arrival Tom Cannon out of the starting line-up with his form and last weekend’s finish against Coventry City typified the striker’s form. It was a finisher’s instinct that allowed Campbell to shape his boot and perfectly guide Femi Seriki’s drilled cross-shot into the far corner, making it 2-0 on the night.

That victory sent United top of the Championship and they stayed there following Leeds United’s 2-2 draw against Swansea City a day later. Wilder’s Blades are now two points clear of both their automatic promotion rivals and are emerging as favourites to go up with just seven games to go.

Your next Sheffield United read: Blades’ last 7 fixtures compared to promotion rivals