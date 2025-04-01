Long-serving former Sheffield Wednesday man lands League One management job
Whilst confirming Evans’ departure this week, the Millers also announced that Hamshaw would take over for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign, saying, “The club can also confirm that Matt Hamshaw, together with Andy Warrington and other staff to be confirmed will take charge of first team matters with immediate effect until the end of the season... The club will be making no further comments at this time.”
On Tuesday the ex-Owl spoke about his pride at taking over at his hometown club, insisting that he’ll be treating it as a job that he’s in for the long haul.
“I think firstly it's a huge honour to be back,” he told the media. “Obviously the club is really close to my heart. The majority of my football career has been spent at this football club as a coach, which probably lasted longer than my playing career. So it's always had a real soft spot...
It's in difficult circumstances usually...
“I think any time you get a job, it's in difficult circumstances usually and that’s the case now, but look, we're looking to get back on the front foot and we're looking back to get this club back to where it should be on a stable footing and pushing forward.”
He went on to add, “I want people to know that this isn't a ‘quick fix’ eight games. I'll be making decisions as if I'm going to manage it for the next three or four years and we'll see if that happens or doesn't happen from there.
“I'm absolutely fine with that. Myself and Andy have come in and the club means a lot to us and we want to stabilise it and make sure that it's ready to go come the start of next season.”
Hamshaw played 86 times for Wednesday during the early years of his career on the football field, before going on to play for the likes of Stockport County and Mansfield Town. He left the Owls in 2005 after playing his part in their promotion out of League One and back to the Championship during Paul Sturrock’s time at the club.
