Sheffield United put themselves in the driving seat for promotion with just seven games left following another dramatic weekend at the Championship’s summit. Chris Wilder’s side were up first and put in one of their best performances all season to beat Coventry City 3-1, while Burnley kept yet another clean sheet on the way to their 1-0 win over Bristol City.

The big twist came at Elland Road as Leeds United twice threw away a one-goal lead to draw 2-2 against Swansea City, with Zan Vipotnik’s 96th-minute equaliser consigning Daniel Farke’s side to a fourth winless game in five. And that result in particular has proven to be the catalyst for a major change in how statistical gurus Opta expect the promotion race to pan out.

Their latest update from Sunday morning has forecast a major change in the promotion picture compared to their previous predictions, and it’s good news for Unitedites. Take a look below.