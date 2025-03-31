Championship run-in assessed: Sheffield United's final 7 fixtures compared to promotion rivals

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 31st Mar 2025, 18:00 BST

Sheffield United are in the driving seat for promotion following Friday’s win over Coventry City.

Sheffield United took a huge step towards automatic promotion over the weekend with Friday’s 3-1 win over Coventry City sending them top of the Championship. Chris Wilder’s side did their job early doors and watched on as Leeds United conceded a 96th-minute goal to draw 2-2 at home to Swansea City.

Burnley’s 1-0 win over Bristol City pulled them level on points with Leeds so now just two points separate all of the top three, with things looking incredibly tight at the top. United are the team to catch but a lot can change with seven games and plenty of twists to come.

Recent results have shown anything can happen in the Championship but to garner some idea about how difficult United’s run-in looks compared to others, The Star has calculated the average position of each team’s seven opponents. Take a look below to see how the next few weeks are looking.

Remaining fixtures: Hull City (H), Blackburn Rovers (A), Oxford United (H), Stoke City (A), Middlesbrough (H), Portsmouth (H), Watford (A) | Average position of opposition: 14.4

1. 12th. Sheffield Wednesday (52 points)

Remaining fixtures: Middlesbrough (H), Sheffield Wednesday (H), Luton (A), Millwall (H), Sunderland (A), Watford (H), Sheffield United (A) | Average position of opposition: 9.9

2. 11th. Blackburn Rovers (52 points)

Remaining fixtures: Plymouth (A), Sunderland (H), Burnley (A), Portsmouth (H), Millwall (A), Middlesbrough (A), Cardiff (H) | Average position of opposition: 12.7

3. 10th. Norwich City (52 points)

Remaining fixtures: Bristol City (A), Hull (H), West Brom (A), Burnley (H), Portsmouth (A), Blackburn (A), Sheffield Wednesday (H) | Average position of opposition: 11

4. 9th. Watford (53 points)

