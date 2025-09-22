Experienced former Sheffield Wednesday boss makes point on Sheffield United return for Chris Wilder
There has been a lot going on at Bramall Lane so far this season with Sheffield United sacking Ruben Selles and bringing Chris Wilder back in to steer the ship.
And former Premier League boss Tony Pulis, who also briefly had a spell in charge of Sheffield Wednesday, believes Wilder should never have been sacked last season after finishing third and missing out on a place in the Premier League in the dying minutes of the play-off final at Wembley.
Fan-favourite Wilder was brought back to S2 following Ruben Selles’ disastrous spell in charge. The Blades fans never took to the Spanish manager, and his failure to pick up a single point in the league led to his fast-tracked exit after only a few months at the club.
“Personally, I think Chris Wilder is a good manager and knows what he's doing,” Pulis said. “He didn't have the greatest time at Middlesbrough, but when he went back to Sheffield United, it seemed to be such a good fit.
“To be honest, he didn't deserve to lose the final, but it happens. For them to then part ways, I found it very difficult to accept as a former manager. So, yes, I was very surprised.
“I think they will pick up because they have good players and a good squad. As I always say, I don't think anything really settles down firmly until after or around 15 games.”
‘It’s going to be an open league’
Pulis also discussed who will be challenging near the top of the table, explaining that he believes you can’t predict how each side’s season will go based on the first few games but thinks the league is open for many teams to compete.
“After 15 games, you have a good idea of who's going to be in and around the top and bottom areas of the league. It looks as though it's going to be an open league again. Obviously, Ipswich haven't started yet, but I expect them to come through and have a strong season. Birmingham are going to have a strong season.
“I know Leicester and Southampton again, they'll be up there and up and about. So, will Coventry obviously, Frank Lampard has started well.
“It looks as though it's going to be one of those leagues again. You're not going to be able to make many predictions.”
These quotes were provided by Coin Poker.