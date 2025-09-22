Chris Wilder, Manager of Sheffield United, acknowledges the fans prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Charlton Athletic at Bramall Lane on September 20, 2025 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Tony Pulis believes Sheffield United’s form will pick up after a poor start to the season.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a lot going on at Bramall Lane so far this season with Sheffield United sacking Ruben Selles and bringing Chris Wilder back in to steer the ship.

And former Premier League boss Tony Pulis, who also briefly had a spell in charge of Sheffield Wednesday, believes Wilder should never have been sacked last season after finishing third and missing out on a place in the Premier League in the dying minutes of the play-off final at Wembley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fan-favourite Wilder was brought back to S2 following Ruben Selles’ disastrous spell in charge. The Blades fans never took to the Spanish manager, and his failure to pick up a single point in the league led to his fast-tracked exit after only a few months at the club.

“Personally, I think Chris Wilder is a good manager and knows what he's doing,” Pulis said. “He didn't have the greatest time at Middlesbrough, but when he went back to Sheffield United, it seemed to be such a good fit.

“To be honest, he didn't deserve to lose the final, but it happens. For them to then part ways, I found it very difficult to accept as a former manager. So, yes, I was very surprised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think they will pick up because they have good players and a good squad. As I always say, I don't think anything really settles down firmly until after or around 15 games.”

Getty Images

‘It’s going to be an open league’

Pulis also discussed who will be challenging near the top of the table, explaining that he believes you can’t predict how each side’s season will go based on the first few games but thinks the league is open for many teams to compete.

“After 15 games, you have a good idea of who's going to be in and around the top and bottom areas of the league. It looks as though it's going to be an open league again. Obviously, Ipswich haven't started yet, but I expect them to come through and have a strong season. Birmingham are going to have a strong season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know Leicester and Southampton again, they'll be up there and up and about. So, will Coventry obviously, Frank Lampard has started well.

“It looks as though it's going to be one of those leagues again. You're not going to be able to make many predictions.”

These quotes were provided by Coin Poker.