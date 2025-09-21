Chris Wilder thanked Sheffield United supporters for their emotional reception as his Bramall Lane homecoming was spoiled by a late defeat to Charlton Athletic yesterday. The Blades remained rooted to the bottom of the table after Isaac Olaofe tapped home in the 90th minute.

Earlier Unitedites had given Wilder a rapturous welcome home after he replaced Ruben Selles earlier in the week and United initially responded to the upturn in atmosphere, before normality resumed this season and Wilder was given something of a reality check on the size of the task facing him.

More than 30,000 fans packed into Bramall Lane to witness another disappointing afternoon this term, with our photographers again capturing some great photos of Unitedites cheering on their side - see if you can spot anyone you know in our latest gallery...

1 . Sheffield United fan gallery v Charlton Athletic Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Sheffield United fan gallery v Charlton Athletic Sportimage Photo Sales

3 . Sheffield United fan gallery v Charlton Athletic Sportimage Photo Sales

4 . Sheffield United fan gallery v Charlton Athletic Sportimage Photo Sales