Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The three-time Sheffield United promotion winner has done it again.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp insists he isn’t ready to ‘pack up’ after scoring an added-time goal to secure Doncaster Rovers’ League Two promotion on Saturday.

Sharp, returning from a three-game ban after being sent off for a headbutt earlier this month, came off the bench to put Doncaster 2-0 up at home to Yorkshire rivals Bradford City and although the hosts pulled one back, it remained 2-1. Victory opened up a six-point gap on the third-placed Bantams with one game to play, therefore confirming yet another EFL promotion for Blades favourite Sharp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 39-year-old dropped down to League Two from Hull City last year, returning to Doncaster a decade after his last stint for the club ended, and a ninth goal of the campaign earned him a fairytale ending. But despite Sharp’s contract expiring this summer, it might not yet be the end, with the veteran frontman hinting he could continue playing into his 40s, which arrive in February next year.

“They get sweeter,” Sharp told Football Heaven of a sixth promotion, three of which were won with United. “I'm getting older but it's the same feeling. It's what you play for as a player and I can't thank this group enough.

Billy Sharp opens up on future after Doncaster Rovers promotion

“I think we spoke at the start of the season and I wanted to try to get promotion because Doncaster were there for me when I had personal problems off the field. I owed this club and said at the start of the season I'd finish the business. We’ll enjoy tonight, dust ourselves down, get back on the training pitch. It means a lot to the gaffer and us, we want to win the title and we want to be the best in the league.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he’ll be around for another promotion push next season, the former Blades striker added: “Hopefully we can do that. I hope so, the gaffer said he wants me here but until I sign, he shows me the papers… I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time this season, I’d love the journey to continue. I’m not ready to pack up yet.”

That goal to secure promotion was typically Sharp, with the experienced finisher spinning a defender to latch onto a flicked header before arrowing an inch-perfect effort into the far corner. Nine goals for the campaign has taken the former Bramall Lane favourite on to 285 across a brilliant career that started in Sheffield 20 years ago.

“I knew Billy would score,” Doncaster boss Grant McCann said of his super-sub. “I really did. He’s been champing at the bit and telling me that he was going to score and, with no disrespect to any of our other players, I don’t think there’s anybody else who would have stayed so calm in that situation and just put their shot into the side-netting like he did.”

Your next Sheffield United read: Blades given encouragement over former target after Premier League exit given green light