Sheffield United were backed in fine voice once again last night as they travelled to Stoke City for their final away game of the regular Championship season. The Blades’ faint top-two hopes were extinguished earlier in the week with defeat at Burnley but that didn’t seem to dampen spirits too much in the United corner of the Bet365 Stadium.

The assembled 2,386 Unitedites were buoyed by Sam McCallum’s opening goal, the left-back heading in at the back post after the ball was nodded into his path, before Andre Brooks put the gloss on victory with his first touch of the game after coming off the bench.

The United fans gleefully took the opportunity to tease the home support with a cheeky chant of “Port Vale, ole ole” after putting Stoke in further relegation trouble, while a familiar figure was spotted in the away end in the shape of Gus Hamer who was missing from the squad after being rested.

As ever our photographers were on hand to capture some great photos of Blades fans cheering on their side - see if you can spot anyone you recognise in our latest fan gallery...

