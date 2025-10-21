Super-sub starts Sheffield United redemption as unlikely hero leads player ratings from Blackburn Rovers win

Harrison Burrows came off the bench to score a crucial goal as Sheffield United fought back from behind to record back-to-back victories at Blackburn Rovers this evening. Burrows was the fall guy on United’s last trip on the road, missing a late penalty away at Hull City before the international break.

But he redeemed himself here with a crisp strike into the far corner to put the Blades 2-1 ahead, after Djibril Soumare’s first goal in English football had cancelled out Yuki Ohashi’s fortunate opener for the home side.

Tyrese Campbell then put the gloss on the win with a late third, after great work from fellow subs Andre Brooks and Burrows down the left.

Victory at Ewood Park, and results elsewhere, took United out of the bottom three for the first time this season and renewed hope that better is to come after a torrid start to the campaign. Here’s how we rated United’s players on the wrong side of the Pennines...

Michael Cooper 6

Left badly exposed for Rovers’ opener, which had more than a slice of luck to it as well from this vantage point, but otherwise it was a comfortable day at the office for United’s No.1.

His biggest challenge apart from picking the ball out of his net was looking to separate teammate Peck and Rovers man Gardner-Hickman as they came together on his byline after Peck watched the ball out of play

Chieo Ogbene 6

Unpredictability can be a dangerous thing for a winger and Ogbene has that in spades, which can work both for United and sometimes against them. Early on he left his man for dead down the right before ballooning his cross out of play and then when Tanganga set him free with a clever pass over the top, he miscontrolled completely and then handled the ball to kill the move stone dead.

Unfortunate not to pick up an assist after a clever pass picked out the run of O’Hare whose effort was saved and kept going ‘til the end, with admirable stamina for a man who had such a long time out of the game not so long ago

Japhet Tanganga 7

United’s skipper got forward when he could once again and was defensively good too, albeit being left exposed badly by the left hand side of his defence for Rovers’ opener. Had one of United’s best chances of the game in the first half when he got something on a corner and somehow diverted it towards the top corner of the Rovers goal but Toth got across to palm it away.

He then picked up an assist by rising highest to meet McCallum’s corner and head it into the path of Soumare to level, continuing to go about his business with a minimum of fuss. Some signing

Mark McGuinness 7

A real dominant display in the air from the man in the middle of United’s back three, who seemed to head everything that came his way through the chilly Lancashire sky and relish every moment while doing it. As impressive as any signing United brought in over the summer, for my two’penneth

Ben Mee 6

Both he and McCallum were nowhere to be seen as Rovers cut United open down their left for the opening goal but otherwise it was a good return to Lancashire for the former Burnley man

Sam McCallum 6.5

Couldn’t hit the heights he reached on Saturday but his delivery from set-pieces was a threat and he showed no mercy when Lewis Miller tried to delay him taking a throw-in, shoving the giant centre-half and then watching as he embarrassingly flailed to the ground and rolled about as if he’d been poleaxed.

Later replaced by Burrows and watched him score United’s second, with a really good battle beginning to emerge there between the two at left wing-back

Sydie Peck 6

The young man threatened to ignite the game in the second half after Soumare’s equaliser albeit not in the manner he would have dreamed of, as he and Gardner-Hickman became embroiled after Peck saw the ball out for a goal-kick and sparked a mini-melee that involved players from both sides and saw both men booked.

Djibril Soumare 8

The Senegalese was good on Saturday and deservedly kept his place here, putting his foot in where needed and also demanding the ball in tight areas even before he netted his first goal in English football with a second-half finish across Toth.

His celebrations showed what it meant, both to him and to United, and he maybe got a little carried away when he swung a right boot at a bouncing ball not long after scoring and skied it over the bar. But who can really blame him for having a go when on a high?

He continued to impress with a couple of timely challenges and interceptions to prevent Blackburn from advancing on Cooper’s goal and he earned his good ovation from the travelling fans as he was replaced by Reidewald, with an airing of his catchy new song for good measure

Callum O’Hare 7

Went close to his second goal in as many games after scoring the winner against Watford, when he was played clear by Ogbene but was denied by a smart block from Toth at close range, but still managed to influence the game by keeping both his balance and composure in a key area and picking the perfect pass for Burrows to put the Blades in front.

Busy all evening before he made way for Shackleton in injury time

Danny Ings 5

A first United start for the veteran striker and it wasn’t one he’ll remember for a long time as he and Cannon struggled to get into the game. At times he looked to be partnering the younger man and then others supporting him but it didn’t make too much difference.

Made way to a typical reaction from a home crowd who haven’t forgiven or forgotten his previous allegiance with their big rivals. A bit of ring-rust is somewhat inevitable really, given his lack of game-time this season and age, and there’ll be better to come

Tom Cannon 4

Handed a big chance to impress after starting the game up top but United are still waiting for Cannon to start firing in a United shirt, and he showed no signs of that happening here. He had just 10 touches in the first half and couldn’t make any meaningful impact whatsoever.

His most telling contribution of the game came near the hour mark when one of his shoulder runs was finally picked out, by Callum O’Hare, and Cannon’s daisy-cutter shot was held by Toth. Later made way for Campbell

Notable subs: Harrison Burrows 7 .5

Came off the bench to replace McCallum and showed the type of quality we are more used to seeing from him on that left foot with an inch-perfect finish into the far corner to put the Blades ahead.

After a tough few months so far this season it looked like it meant a lot to the wing-back as he booted a ball in celebration before turning and sprinting to soak up the acclaim of the travelling Unitedites behind that goal.

Then added an assist for good measure as his inch-perfect cross put a third on a plate for Campbell and he duly accepted the gift

Andre Brooks 6

Great composure to hold on to the ball in the dying minutes when others would have punted it, and then pick out the run of Burrows with a great ball to set up Campbell’s goal

Tyrese Campbell 7

He put the ball in the Blackburn net.

Also used: Reidewald, Shackleton