Sheffield United told how to continue season turnaround after vital run boosts mood

Chris Wilder has reminded his Sheffield United players that consistency will be key to their hopes of making this season a successful one, after back-to-back victories boosted the mood around Bramall Lane. Fresh from a first home win of the campaign at the weekend, they made it two from two on Tuesday night at Blackburn Rovers.

Though they remain very much a work in progress, the 3-1 victory was enough to lift them out of the bottom three and have many supporters looking up the table rather than over their shoulders at a potential relegation trapdoor.

The Blades can make it a perfect week on Friday night at Paul Heckingbottom’s Preston North End and although no-one at United is getting carried away after two wins, it shows that they are undoubtedly heading in the right direction after a torrid start to the campaign.

“If you win games of football, you show that consistency in your preparation, your attitude towards how you want to go about it, then you’ll be okay,” said boss Wilder. “If you stick to your game plan, which we did.

“There was a calmness in our play, especially second half. There was an intensity lift, which there had to be because we were down in the game. We had to show a little bit more, which we did, but there was still that calmness to play our way.

“We did that in terms of the goals, goals two and three especially. You're looking for that consistency and then hopefully with that, it gives you a little bit of momentum.

“A little bit more belief, and then that ends up in you getting positive results. Hopefully, moving from Saturday to tonight has given us that momentum and that belief, and obviously affected the scoreline.”