There was not an awful lot for Sheffield United’s international contingent to shout about over the first round of games of the October break.

Eight players from United’s ranks were called up to represent their nations, both at first-team and Under-21 level, but very few things went their way, both individually and collectively.

Goalkeeper Adam Davies was an unused substitute for Wales on Thursday evening as they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by England at Wembley. The Three Lions raced into a three-goal lead with just 20 minutes on the clock after goals from Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Bukayo Saka.

Wales are in action again this evening (Monday), hosting Belgium in a crunch World Cup qualifier in Cardiff. Karl Darlow is expected to remain in goal for Craig Bellamy’s side, meaning Davies may return to S2 without kicking a ball over this current pause.

Elsewhere at senior level, Blades loanee Tyler Bindon was also an unused substitute for New Zealand on Thursday as they were beaten 1-0 by Poland. The defender, who is on loan at Bramall Lane from Nottingham Forest, has not featured in any of the Blades’ last five matches.

The centre-back will be hoping to play some part in New Zealand’s tussle with Norway in Oslo on Tuesday.

Although the result did not go the way he would have hoped for, fellow Blades loanee Chiedozie Ogbene did store 77 minutes under his belt, starting for the Republic of Ireland in their slender 1-0 defeat to Portugal on Saturday night.

Rúben Neves scored a 91st-minute winner for the hosts after goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher had earlier saved a penalty to deny Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ireland are next in action on Tuesday evening, facing Armenia in Dublin in another World Cup qualifier, meaning Ogbene will be keen to add another start to his collection as he continues to build up his fitness after an injury-hit campaign last season.

Mixed feelings for United’s youngsters

At U21s level, Sydie Peck appeared as a late substitute in England’s 4-0 win over Moldova on Friday evening. The young Three Lions were 3-0 up by the time Peck was introduced with six minutes to go, replacing Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

Lee Carsley’s side are in action again this evening, facing Andorra at Pride Park in another European Championship qualifier.

Sydie Peck will have ambitions of starting for England against Andorra. | Getty Images

Ryan Oné was also a substitute during the first crop of international fixtures during this current break, appearing for Scotland’s U21s in their 12-0 hammering of Gibraltar on Thursday at Dundee’s Dens Park.

The young Blades attacker was introduced with 53 minutes on the clock to replace James Wilson, who had completed his hat-trick just a few minutes earlier. The Scots were already 8-0 up at the time of Oné’s introduction, but he was unable to grab one of their last four goals himself. They play again on Tuesday, facing Azerbaijan away from home.

Elsewhere, Nils Zätterström, who is still waiting to make his Blades debut after arriving in the summer, started and completed Sweden’s U21s’ 4-0 defeat to Italy on Friday. They are in action again on Tuesday, hosting Poland.

Mihail Polendakov also started for Bulgaria’s U21s, storing 86 minutes under his belt as they were beaten 3-0 by Portugal. They play again on Tuesday, facing the Czech Republic away from home.

Meanwhile, Dovydas Sasnauskas was not part of the Lithuania U21s matchday squad for their 2-0 defeat to Turkey. They play again on Tuesday, facing the Netherlands away from home.