Sheffield United need to turn their fortunes around after a dreadful start to the campaign.

With 111 points still to play for, Sheffield United have plenty of time to climb out of the hole they have got themselves into and start climbing the Championship table.

For the second international break running, the Blades find themselves bottom of the pile after last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Hull City at the MKM Stadium marked an eighth defeat in their opening nine games this season.

Despite sacking Ruben Selles and reappointing Chris Wilder, the Blades have not benefited from the managerial bounce his return was expected to deliver. United have lost three of their first four games since the boyhood Blade’s return last month, scoring just two goals.

Right now, the situation is bleak. However, the unpredictability of the Championship means that any club’s fortunes can change in the blink of an eye.

Nottingham Forest, for example, lost six of their first seven games in 2021/22 and finished the season by celebrating promotion to the Premier League at Wembley. They had just five points after nine games and were 23rd.

Although they were two points better off than what United, who they beat at the semi-final stage of the play-offs that season, currently are, their start was not too dissimilar. The appointment of Steve Cooper was a masterstroke and they never looked back.

With Wilder at the helm, there is no reason why United cannot follow suit. They have a talented squad that once it regains some confidence can also start climbing the ladder.

After the Blades, Burnley, Leeds United and Sunderland distanced themselves from the rest of the pack last season, the Championship already feels a lot more competitive this time around.

Although Coventry City have looked head and shoulders above everyone else so far, currently sitting at the top of the table with 19 points to their name, their points tally is the lowest the Championship leader has had nine games into a season since the 2019/20 campaign.

Last season, for example, the Blades were top after nine matches with 21 points to their name. Leicester City were at the summit after nine games in 2023/24 with 24 points.

The Championship feels wide open

The league is already shaping up to be more competitive this season, a feeling backed up by the fact the opening 107 games have produced 37 draws, meaning just over a third of matches so far this season have finished level.

With this Championship campaign looking as though it could be increasingly competitive, United should take encouragement from that and feed off the belief they can get out of the situation they are in.

A couple of wins could propel them up the table and move them closer to a position they were expected to be in from the start of the campaign.

Sheffield United have the quality to turn their fortunes around. | Getty Images

With COH Sports confirming promotion remained the club’s ambition at the time of Wilder’s appointment last month, United’s ambitions remains crystal clear - and it is still achievable if they start getting their act together.

They are currently 12 points shy of the play-off places - one point more than what separated sixth and 24th after nine games last term - but that record can soon begin to decrease with a run of wins in the Championship.

The beauty of this division is its unpredictability and the way scenarios can change quickly, either for better or worse, meaning United’s promotion aspirations are not dead and buried by any stretch just yet.

Of course, if they fail to turn their fortunes around sooner rather than later, the challenge will become even tougher than it already is. But with Wilder at the helm and a squad packed with players who have proven themselves at this level before, there is no reason why a turnaround cannot be possible.

Forest have proven anything is possible in this league.