Sheffield United have lost eight of their first nine Championship matches this season, leaving them bottom of the table.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have experienced something that can only be described as a disastrous start to the 2025/26 Championship campaign.

Last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Hull City at the MKM Stadium marked an eighth defeat in their opening nine league matches this term, meaning they are spending the second international break running propping up the Championship table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite sacking Ruben Selles and bringing Chris Wilder back to the club last month, United’s fortunes have not changed as quickly as everyone would have hoped for, meaning the pressure is beginning to mount at Bramall Lane.

After falling agonisingly short of promotion in last season’s play-off final, nobody could have foreseen the collapse United have experienced so far this term. But with 111 points still to play for, there is plenty of time for their fortunes to be transformed.

With that said, The Star has picked out three improvements United need to make immediately after the international break:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make Bramall Lane a fortress again

Alongside Norwich City, United have lost each of their opening four home matches in the Championship this season, being beaten by Bristol City (4-1), Millwall (1-0), Charlton Athletic (1-0) and Southampton (2-1).

It is the first time in 71 years and only the second time in their history that they have lost their opening four home games of a league campaign, highlighting the severity of their current struggles in S2.

Whether it be at home or on the road, United need to find a solution to start winning games again as quickly as possible, but their home form feels just that little bit more important. The Blades made Bramall Lane a difficult place for opponents to visit last season, winning 15 times on their own patch in the league alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facing Watford, who are without a win away from home since February, in S2 immediately after the international break, it feels like the perfect opportunity for United to secure their maiden home win of the campaign.

Don’t switch off after half-time

Of the 16 Championship goals United have conceded so far this season, more than a quarter of them have been sieved within the first 15 minutes after the half-time interval.

Ross Stewart’s brace for Southampton last week increased the number of goals United have conceded between half-time and the hour mark to five, suggesting they are, for whatever reason, struggling so soon after coming back out of the dressing room.

Ross Stewart made Sheffield United pay at Bramall Lane not long after half-time. | PA

On the flip side, United are one of only three teams in the Championship this season who are yet to have scored in that particular period of matches, highlighting they have a problem at the start of the second half of games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whatever the reason behind that weakness is, it needs ironing out.

Become more clinical

Wilder has highlighted the importance of his players taking responsibility for the situation the club currently finds itself in, and they are going to have to do exactly that if they are to start scoring goals again.

As a result of their poor start to the season, United have become the first team to score as few as three goals in their opening nine Championship matches since Derby County in 2016/17. However, it has not been down to a lack of chances being created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against Hull City last weekend, for example, United created a non-penalty xG (expected goals) of 1.73 in comparison to Hull’s 0.43. United are bereft of confidence inside the final third at the moment, failing to make the most of their chances when they come their way.

Wilder made reference to his side’s attacking struggles after the defeat at Hull, but there is only so much he can contribute in an attempt to fix that particular problem, with the onus on his players to sharpen up inside the final third, both physically and mentally.