Sheffield United have experienced a torrid start to the campaign, losing nine of their first ten games in all competitions.

Not even the most pessimistic of Sheffield United supporters could have possibly predicted what has happened at Bramall Lane at the start of this season.

The Blades signed off for the October international break with a 1-0 defeat to Hull City on Saturday, marking their eighth defeat in their opening nine Championship outings. Additionally, they have lost nine of their opening ten games in all competitions.

After a devastating defeat to Sunderland in last season’s play-off final at Wembley in May, it was felt United’s best chance of lodging a new promotion assault this season was by keeping Chris Wilder and giving him the resources he needed to upgrade the team.

Instead, the club’s ownership group, COH Sports, sacked Wilder in June, replaced him with Ruben Selles, sacked him in September, and reappointed Wilder again. To say it has been a chaotic few months in S2 is an understatement.

With all of that in mind, The Star has picked out five things we have learnt about the Blades’ start to the campaign:

Selles experiment failed

It goes without saying, but COH Sports’ decision to sack Wilder and replace him with Selles was an experiment that failed miserably. The Spaniard lost each of his six games in charge in all competitions, watching his team score just two goals.

United wanted to adopt a modern approach with Selles at the helm, with the former Hull City boss admitting at the time of his appointment in June that the club must “embrace data and new technologies”. However, it was a decision that aged terribly, leading to him being axed after less than three months in charge.

United were bereft of ideas under his stewardship, and their performance in the 5-0 defeat at Ipswich Town that eventually saw him given his marching orders was of great concern. He also struggled to develop a relationship with the supporters, and their feelings towards him after the defeats at Middlesbrough and Ipswich meant there was no chance of him rebuilding that particular bridge.

COH Sports held their hands up

As soon as it became apparent that Selles had to go, United’s hierarchy were on the phone to Wilder, expressing their interest in reappointing him as manager. After leading them to 92 points (before the two-point deduction) last season - a tally that would have been enough to see the Blades automatically promoted in previous seasons - there was no real need for a change.

However, as already documented, the ownership group wanted to head in a different direction and the decision to sack Wilder and replace him with Selles was made. As terribly as that decision aged, the ownership group atoned for their mistake by reappointing Wilder last month, fessing up to their mistake.

Admittedly, United’s results have not drastically improved since the 58-year-old was reinstated, but if anyone can get United back on track and firing again, Wilder is the man. Almost every United supporter you speak to retains the belief that he will turn things around and help his boyhood team move clear of danger.

Scoring goals is a problem

It is not only victories the Blades are finding hard to come by this season; scoring goals is also an issue. Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Hull marked a sixth blank in ten games already this season.

After finally ending their goal drought against Oxford United just over a week ago, it felt as though United were on the brink of turning a corner after taking the lead against Southampton via Tyrese Campbell’s smart finish. However, despite striking the woodwork and seeing a penalty saved against Hull, it feels as though United are back to square one again.

Wilder highlighted his team’s lack of confidence and belief in and around the penalty area after the defeat at the MKM Stadium, suggesting his players are overthinking things when getting into attacking scenarios. But with confidence having been drained out of this team over this last few months, it is hardly surprising.

Fingers crossed for Wilder that a clear fortnight without a game over the international break will help him find a solution to United’s goalscoring problems in their attempts to start climbing the table and pulling away from danger.

Souza is being missed

If United’s start to the season has highlighted anything, it’s that they have sorely missed the presence of Vinicius Souza in midfield. The Brazilian was an instrumental figure in last term’s success, racking up 38 appearances in all competitions.

Providing the defensive nous and aggression any team requires in midfield nowadays, the midfield enforcer, who joined German club Wolfsburg in the summer, played as big a role as anyone last season. He developed a solid midfield partnership with Sydie Peck, offering him the license to get forward without fears of leaving the midfield exposed.

Having started the season with a midfield trio of Gustavo Hamer, Callum O’Hare and Peck under Selles, United quickly discovered they were too lightweight in the engine room, missing the aggressiveness Souza brought to the table every week.

United’s failure to replace him with a midfielder of a similar profile has been a big contributor to their poor start to the season.

Bramall Lane struggles

Fifteen wins from 23 home games last season meant United’s form at Bramall Lane played a huge part in their push for promotion. However, they have lost each of their opening four outings in S2 this term, scoring just two goals.

Last Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat to Southampton marked the first time in 71 years that United had lost their opening four home games of a league campaign, highlighting the severity of their struggles on their own patch.

If they are to start climbing away from danger following the international break, they have no choice but to turn their home form around. They are one of only two Championship clubs who are yet to pick up a point at home this season, and that is simply unacceptable.