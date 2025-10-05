Sheffield United fired another blank in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

Midfielder Tom Davies echoed Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder’s comments on the Blades’ attacking struggles after firing a sixth blank of the season in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Hull City.

The Blades stumbled to an eighth defeat in their opening nine Championship matches at the MKM Stadium, being undone by David Akintola’s first half winner. United had the chance to earn themselves a point late on but Harrison Burrows saw his penalty saved.

As a result, United will spend the October international break rooted to the foot of the Championship table after earning a paltry three points from the opening 27 on offer, highlighting the size of their current problems.

And after failing to score for the sixth time in their first nine league matches this term, Wilder raised concerns about his team’s lack of composure inside the final third.

He told BBC Radio Sheffield: “In the positions we have got to get ourselves into, which we have done, we have not found that final bit. And that is the thing, we get into these positions and that is the game changer.

“It’s loose, it’s rushed, and there is no sign of the obvious quality that these players have got in their ability to change the direction of the game.”

With United lacking confidence in their attacking play as a result of scoring just three Championship goals so far this term, Davies has agreed with his manager.

Davies echoes Wilder’s thoughts

“I think so,” Davies told BBC Radio Sheffield when asked if the Blades are lacking the right thought process inside the final third. “I think the gaffer mentioned it after the game to us, and I think what he’s saying is right.

“When we are looking for a goal, sometimes you can rush these things and it becomes a bit like, ‘We need to score right away’, and you sort of make the wrong decision.

“With confidence, too, I am sure if we are scoring week-in, week-out, people are making the right decisions and it is not as hard for us to create the chances or make the right decision in the final third.

“We have got to keep going, we have got to build that confidence, doing that on the training pitch, and we are looking to correct that as quick as we can.”

On how United attempt to restore some confidence, Davies added: “The only way we’re going to gain that is by practicing and working hard. We have got enough quality in the team. We think we have, anyway, and we know that in the dressing room.

“We have got to go out and perform when it matters, like today, and we just haven’t again. We will look to work on it, get back to our best and keep pushing on.”