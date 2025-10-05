Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder singled out two of his players for praise after the defeat to Hull City.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder was encouraged by the impacts of Tom Davies and Danny Ings during the second half of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Hull City, suggesting he might need to rely on the more experienced figures in his squad to turn his side’s fortunes around.

The Blades suffered an eighth defeat in their opening nine Championship matches at the MKM Stadium after Harrison Burrows squandered the chance to earn them a point, seeing a late penalty saved. Hull had taken a first half lead through David Akintola’s first goal of the season.

Despite creating more chances than their hosts, United, just as they have throughout the season, struggled to maintain their composure inside the final third. Wilder made five changes during the second half, turning to the likes of Tom Cannon, Davies and Ings, but it failed to have the desired impact.

Nevertheless, the Blades boss was pleased with the contributions of Davies, who dropped to the bench after not being deemed fit enough to start for a second time in five days, and Ings.

Wilder praises Blades duo

Wilder told BBC Radio Sheffield: “I thought the introduction of Tom and Danny showed why they’ve played at the highest level. I would’ve loved to have started Tom today but he physically he couldn’t do it, but he showed the composure and the calmness and the quality that he possesses.

“Danny comes on, makes one run straight away and gets a penalty that we have to score from and obviously we missed.

“That’s the reason why those boys have played at the highest level, and that’s the reason why I’m telling our boys it’s a great example. You have to step up in these moments when we’re in the position that we are.”