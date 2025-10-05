Tom Davies came off the bench to make his second appearance of the season in Sheffield United’s defeat at Hull City.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United midfielder Tom Davies has admitted the club will continue to carefully manage his comeback to minimise the risk of him encountering another setback.

After making his first appearance of the season as a starter in the Blades’ 2-1 defeat to Southampton at Bramall Lane on Tuesday night, the former Everton man started Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Hull City on the bench before being introduced in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old, who has experienced a stop-start career at Bramall Lane since joining the Blades in 2023, missed the start of the campaign because of a pre-season fitness issue, meaning he has been playing catch-up in recent weeks.

However, prior to his return against the Saints, Blades boss Chris Wilder spoke openly and honestly about the role he believes Davies can play in his plans. However, his injury record means United are having to manage his load carefully, something which Davies accepts will have to be the case for now.

What Davies has said about his situation

Davies told BBC Radio Sheffield: "It's good to be back with the squad, first and foremost. Just to be putting the shirt back on and being able to play for the club is an amazing feeling for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think week-in, week-out I have not really played regularly for three seasons. It's a big step, I need to get some consistency.

"The game in the week was good, and getting more minutes today, but I think it's going to be slow. I have to take that approach so that I don't take another step back.

"I am working with the physios and the staff all the time. I just want to get as many minutes as I can, but do that safely, making sure I don't take another step back and miss more games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's hard for the lads, but it's hard for myself, too, not being able to influence [games], especially when like today I'm not able to start the game.

"Coming in, it's always tough, and I want to be able to influence it as much as I can. I can't do that from the bench or in the stands.

"We are working together all the time to try and keep me on the pitch for as long as possible."