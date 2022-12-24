Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has spoken with Ciaran Clark about his loan at Sheffield United, the Republic of Ireland international revealed last night.

Clark moved to Bramall Lane on a season long loan last summer, after being declared surplus to requirements by the Premier League club. Despite appearing set to leave St James’ Park when his contract there expires at the end of the campaign, the 33-year-old confirmed Howe telephoned him following United’s win over Wigan Athletic to check “everything was okay” after recently recovering from injury.

“Newcastle, I’ve not even really thought about it,” Clark said, having been asked about his future in the North-East. “I signed a season long loan and I’m trying to do my best to help the team. I have spoken to Eddie, just ringing up to see everything was okay and to see how I was doing. How the family was. It was a nice call to be fair.”

Having been purchased by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Newcastle are expected to eventually cut their ties with the majority of the squad Howe inherited when his paymasters begin flexing their financial muscle. After joining them from Aston Villa in 2016, making more than 100 league appearances since, Clark is set to be among those cut adrift. Despite that, he praised Howe for personally contacting him rather than delegating the responsibility to a member of Newcastle’s backroom staff.

“He does look after you and make sure that you’re not forgotten about,” Clark continued. “I knew how the season was going to look at Newcastle. I could see the direction the club was moving in and what they were going to do with the squad. My main aim now is to get promoted.”

Speaking ahead of United’s game against Coventry City on Boxing Day, which could see Paul Heckingbottom’s second-placed team draw level on points with leaders Burnley, Clark insisted he has yet to consider the possibility of completing a permanent transfer to South Yorkshire. With United owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in talks about selling his shareholding, Heckinbottom has suggested his recruitment plans could be put on hold until the situation is resolved. However, even before the story broke, he indicated United’s priority must be trying to keep their most influential players rather than hiring new ones given the pressure which is being exerted upon his budget.

“It feels like one family and it’s a nice feeling, because everyone is together,” Clark said. “It’s the mix of characters and the respect that people have for each other. Everyone wants to muck in and join in.”

“At the start, I had conversations with the manager (Heckingbottom) and said I was really interested,” he added. “I believed this squad had what it takes to be up there at the end of the season. We’ve got a good mix of youth and experience. For now, it’s focusing on each game as it comes. We can only focus on the next game. We’re not looking too far in front and I’m not either.”

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has contacted Ciaran Clark: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Ciaran Clark in action for Sheffield United: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

