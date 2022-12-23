Sheffield United are in talks about a takeover, manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed, although he revealed he is not taking part in the discussions between Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the club’s prospective new owner.

Confirming the discussions will impact upon his work during next month’s transfer window, Heckingbottom confirmed his recruitment plans are on hold until the matter is resolved “one way or another.”

Speaking at United’s training complex, where his squad are applying the finishing touches to their preparations for Boxing Day’s game against Coventry City, Heckingbottom said: “They (the wheels) are turning. It’s not for me to get involved in or to have a say on it. It’s not my club and it’s not my money, is it.

“I do know there’s an on-going process. I’ve not met anyone, though or spoken to them. That process is going to have an impact on everything. I don’t know if that will be in a good way or a negative way.”

Prince Abdullah owner of Sheffield United: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“Generally,” he continued. “You are at a standstill until something is resolved one way or another. My focus is on Coventry City, and that’s it.”

Prince Abdullah saw a proposed deal with Henry Mauriss collapse earlier this year when the American businessman failed to provide the English Football League with the paperwork they required to sanction a change of ownership. However, it emerged earlier this week that the Saudi Arabian national, who took sole control of United following a High Court battle three years ago, is now speaking to an as yet unnamed individual or individuals about selling his stake in the Championship club.

Other parties, from the Middle East, the USA and Asia, are known to be interested in the possibility of acquiring United although they have yet to make contact with United’s hierarchy. The EFL is understood to be aware of events at Bramall Lane, where second placed United face City before travelling to Blackpool. They contest their first match of 2023 at Queens Park Rangers on January 2nd, ahead of their return to London for an FA Cup tie against Millwall.

Prince Abdullah is known to have discussed an investment opportunity with a leading figure at a sports and media company in Saudi around the time of his legal battle with his former co-owner Kevin McCabe while representatives of the Kingdom’s football federation visited United for a fact-finding mission recently. The Bin Laden family were also approached about providing funding for United following Prince Abdullah’s ascent but the negotiations eventually came to nothing.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom admits the takeover talks will have an impact: George Wood/Getty Images

“I’m deliberately not involved (in the talks) because it would only be a distraction,” Heckingbottom said. “That’s why, genuinely, I’m only looking at Coventry City.”

City are eighth in the table after beating West Bromwich Albion in midweek; a fixture Heckingbottom attended in order to gain an insight into the approach Mark Robins’ side are likely to adopt.

“We play on the 26th, the 29th and then on the second (of January),” said Heckingbottom, who confirmed his priority when the market reopens is ensuring United’s squad remains intact. “The schedule, it’s not a problem because it’s usual for us. Then it’s the FA Cup and we’d love a run in that of course. That might affect games down the line, how things are.”

