The trio, together with loan signing Ciaran Clarke, were left out of the squad which faced Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium last night.

Speaking before the visit to Staffordshire, Heckingbottom confirmed those excused from duty against Albion would be deployed during the meeting with Michael Duff’s side.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We want everyone to get minutes,” he said. “That’s why we’re doing these two games back to back, like this.”

United included a trialist, Crystal Palace’s Sean Robertson, in the team which faced Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side. Jordan Amissah, who is expected to deputise for Wes Foderingham until Adam Davies recovers from a ligament issue, featured in goal while Ismaila Coulibaly began the contest in midfield.

Daniel Jebbison, who spent the first half of the previous campaign on loan at Albion, partnered Will Osula in attack while Chris Basham’s presence confirmed the centre-half did not suffer any significant damage after complaining of discomfort in a hamstring at Scunthorpe last weekend.

Chris Basham featured for Sheffield United last night: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Ahmedhodzic, a £3m capture from Malmo, and Clark, who is spending the season on loan in South Yorkshire after leaving Newcastle, will begin today’s clash.

“After Barnsley, it’s all about getting ready for Watford,” said Heckingbottom, looking ahead to next month’s return to action. “That’s all we’ll be focusing on, nothing else. It’s all on that.”