The 25-year-old joined Paul Heckingbottom’s side earlier this week, after being allowed to suspend his agreement with Rubin Kazan following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Under the terms of the FIFA directive permitting players employed by clubs under the Russian Football Union’s jurisdiction to effectively declare themselves free agents, until the end of June, it appears as if United will have been able to negotiate a fresh deal with Uremovic rather than honour his existing arrangement with Leonid Slutsky’s side.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That could explain why Paul Heckingbottom, the United manager, confessed Bramall Lane’s recruitment department had been tracking the centre-half for a number of seasons although he remained “financially out of reach” until now.

Uremovic, who has been capped six times by his country, is expected to make his United debut against Stoke City next weekend.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino: Valeriano Di Domenico/Getty Images