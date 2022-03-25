Sheffield United: The second loophole which paved the way for Croatia's Filip Uremovic's arrival
Sheffield United were almost certainly allowed to broker a compromise over Filip Uremovic’s contract before signing the Croatia international on a short-term basis.
Read More
The 25-year-old joined Paul Heckingbottom’s side earlier this week, after being allowed to suspend his agreement with Rubin Kazan following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Under the terms of the FIFA directive permitting players employed by clubs under the Russian Football Union’s jurisdiction to effectively declare themselves free agents, until the end of June, it appears as if United will have been able to negotiate a fresh deal with Uremovic rather than honour his existing arrangement with Leonid Slutsky’s side.
That could explain why Paul Heckingbottom, the United manager, confessed Bramall Lane’s recruitment department had been tracking the centre-half for a number of seasons although he remained “financially out of reach” until now.
Uremovic, who has been capped six times by his country, is expected to make his United debut against Stoke City next weekend.