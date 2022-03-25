The Croatia international, who joined Paul Heckingbottom’s side this week, has collected 34 yellow cards over the course of the past three seasons.

Having made 103 appearances in all competitions for both club and country since the summer of 2018, that is an average of one caution every 3.03 games.

However the centre-half, whose contract with Rubin Kazan has been suspended following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is on course to lower his booking count in each of the past two seasons; from nine during the 2020/21 campaign to six so far this term.

Aged 25, Uremovic is expected to make his debut for United when Heckingbottom’s squad travel to Stoke City next weekend. With eight matches of the Championship schedule remaining, United are fifth in the table and on course to qualify for the play-offs.

Filip Uremovic has joined Sheffield United, initially until the end of June, from Rubin Kazan: Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage