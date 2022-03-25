Sheffield United: New signing Filip Uremovic is no stranger to the dark arts of football

Filip Uremovic, Sheffield United’s latest new signing, is no stranger to the rough and tumble of football or the game’s darker arts.

By James Shield
Friday, 25th March 2022, 2:59 pm

Read More

Read More
Sheffield United: Duo only 90 minutes away from making World Cup history

The Croatia international, who joined Paul Heckingbottom’s side this week, has collected 34 yellow cards over the course of the past three seasons.

Having made 103 appearances in all competitions for both club and country since the summer of 2018, that is an average of one caution every 3.03 games.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

However the centre-half, whose contract with Rubin Kazan has been suspended following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is on course to lower his booking count in each of the past two seasons; from nine during the 2020/21 campaign to six so far this term.

Aged 25, Uremovic is expected to make his debut for United when Heckingbottom’s squad travel to Stoke City next weekend. With eight matches of the Championship schedule remaining, United are fifth in the table and on course to qualify for the play-offs.

MORE: https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-united/sheffield-united-meet-the-former-blade-who-helped-bring-a-world-cup-winner-to-england-3625283

Filip Uremovic has joined Sheffield United, initially until the end of June, from Rubin Kazan: Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom with the Croatia international at Bramall Lane
Paul HeckingbottomRussiaUkraineStoke City