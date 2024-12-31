Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Year of contrast for Sheffield United ends with cautious optimism ahead of pivotal period in Blades’ future

Even by the rollercoaster standards of Sheffield United, 2024 was a year of immense highs and gut-wrenching lows. Or, in reality, the other way around. The first half of the year saw their inevitable Premier League relegation confirmed, as a beaten, bruised and broken Blades side bounced spectacularly back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

The post-mortem of that campaign has been covered before, with boss Paul Heckingbottom sent to war with a water pistol and returning successor-and-predecessor Chris Wilder unable to perform the miracle of survival that was about as likely as walking across the River Don. A pivotal summer was then hampered by wrangling over the ownership of the club which was only eventually sorted just before Christmas.

Talk of a “relegation hangover” has become cliche in football but it seemed almost inevitable at Bramall Lane this time around, with one supporter so convinced that they would fall through the trapdoor again that he lumped on at the bookies as soon as he could. But where some saw misery, Wilder saw opportunity and a remarkable post-season turnover of players, a new style and a return to old characteristics has seen United united again.

Unitedites have seen a squad of players giving their all for the badge again - after a season in which that most basic of non-negotiables was routinely questioned - and to end the season second in the table and only denied joint-top spot by virtue of a two-point deduction is a remarkable achievement given the options at Wilder’s disposal. A squad that felt only part-complete at the start of the season is now running on empty approaching the new year, with a badly-needed January window preparing to creak open.

Wilder and his players have done their part so far, and now all eyes are on the new ownership duo of Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy to do theirs. The Americans are walking into a club with a huge opportunity ahead in 2025, and may never have a better chance to achieve their ambition of taking this proud club back to the Premier League. What United lack in depth and numbers, they more than make up for in heart and desire.

That has been recognised by supporters who have rediscovered their connection with their club again, after a period in which it came under real threat. In Wilder they have a man at the helm who represents them, understands them, and knows exactly what this club looks like at its best. The manager and his staff will enter the final six months of their deals on New Year’s Day and extending would be the easiest of tap-ins for Rosen and Eltoukhy before they move on to more challenging decisions.

Gauging the mood of supporters both in Bramall Lane and on social media, there seems to be a feeling of optimism about the future under COH Sports but an air of caution as well. The protracted nature of their takeover bid has, rightly or wrongly, sowed some seeds of doubt in some minds but all their public statements so far have been promising. Talk, though, is cheap. Their actions over the upcoming month will speak volumes.

All in, though, there is much to be positive about going into 2025. To keep pace with Leeds, and still lead Burnley and Sunderland and West Brom and Middlesbrough and some other very powerful clubs at this level, has been a remarkable effort. United have made the cut, to use one of Wilder’s beloved golf metaphors. If he’s handed the clubs he needs, it could be another year to remember for him and his fellow Unitedites.