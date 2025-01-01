Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United injury crisis easing as Chris Wilder makes two changes v Sunderland

Sheffield United’s mounting injury issues have shown no signs of easing in the new year with a number of key men missing tonight’s clash with fellow promotion hopefuls Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Vini Souza and top scorer Tyrese Campbell are all still absent.

Boss Chris Wilder has made two changes, with Rhian Brewster and Sam McCallum coming in for Harrison Burrows and Andre Brooks, who scored last time out against West Bromwich Albion. Harry Boyes is the latest youngster on a youthful bench which also features Brooks, Ryan One, Louie Marsh, Billy Blacker and Jamal Baptiste.

United can put the pressure back on rivals Leeds United in the promotion race with a positive result, after Daniel Farke’s side could only draw with Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road this afternoon courtesy of former Blade Danny Batth’s 90th-minute equaliser.

Blades: Cooper, Gilchrist, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, McCallum, Peck, T. Davies, Brewster, O’Hare, Hamer, Moore. Subs: A. Davies, Burrows, Baptiste, Norrington-Davies, Marsh, Brooks, One, Blacker, Boyes.