No signs of Sheffield United injury crisis easing as Chris Wilder makes two changes v Sunderland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sheffield United’s mounting injury issues have shown no signs of easing in the new year with a number of key men missing tonight’s clash with fellow promotion hopefuls Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Vini Souza and top scorer Tyrese Campbell are all still absent.
Boss Chris Wilder has made two changes, with Rhian Brewster and Sam McCallum coming in for Harrison Burrows and Andre Brooks, who scored last time out against West Bromwich Albion. Harry Boyes is the latest youngster on a youthful bench which also features Brooks, Ryan One, Louie Marsh, Billy Blacker and Jamal Baptiste.
For the latest Blades news straight to your inbox, sign up for The Star’s free Sheffield United newsletter
The Star has a dedicated Sheffield United WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join
United can put the pressure back on rivals Leeds United in the promotion race with a positive result, after Daniel Farke’s side could only draw with Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road this afternoon courtesy of former Blade Danny Batth’s 90th-minute equaliser.
Blades: Cooper, Gilchrist, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, McCallum, Peck, T. Davies, Brewster, O’Hare, Hamer, Moore. Subs: A. Davies, Burrows, Baptiste, Norrington-Davies, Marsh, Brooks, One, Blacker, Boyes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.