1 . Michael Cooper 6

By far the busiest of the two goalkeepers in the opening stages of the game, making two smart saves at his near post to keep out Isidor and then Mayenda, before being beaten by Mayenda and Isidor before the break - although neither were attributable to the goalkeeper with those in front of him leaving him exposed. Made some more big stops after the break to keep United in the hunt Photo: Simon Bellis