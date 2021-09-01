Signed on a season-long loan deal from Wolves on transfer deadline day, Gibbs-White was placed in front of the cameras at United’s Shirecliffe training base after the formalities were completed and the youngster is clearly looking forward to making an impression in a bid to get the Blades back, in his own words, to where they want to be.

“I’m over the moon,” he admitted. “It all happened last-minute but I'm delighted to be here and can't wait to get started and play in front of the Blades fans.

“I feel like coming here is going to be a good opportunity to get some game time, play some minutes and help the Blades get back to where they want to be.

“They're a massive club. Even from when they got promoted to the Premier League, the style of play always intrigued me and after a bad season they were unfortunately relegated.

“But I'm here to play for the Blades and try and help them get back to where they want to be.”

A promotion winner from this division with Wolves, over half of Gibbs-White’s appearances for his boyhood club have come in the Premier League and he is expected to inject some much-needed pace and creativity into a United midfield that has badly misfired for some time now.

Morgan Gibbs-White is a Sheffield United player: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Injury restricted him to only a handful of appearances on loan at Swansea last season but at 21 years of age, his impressive CV also includes a World Cup win after helping England U17s to the tournament victory in 2018 – alongside another Blade in Rhian Brewster.

“Me and Rhian are good friends,” Gibbs-White added.

“We've been friends since we were 16 so we have a good relationship with each other and I feel we'll link up well if we play on the same team together.

“I spoke to him before and asked a few questions, what the food's like here and what the staff are like, and he had nothing but positive words to say about everyone here.

“As a kid the only thing you want is to play regular football. Things can get in the way and times get hard but I'm a Blade now and can't wait to see what the future holds.”

Gibbs-White joins a United side badly struggling to shake off the hangover of last season’s relegation, with the Blades picking up only two points from Slavisa Jokanović’s first five league games in charge and going into the international break second bottom of the formative Championship table.

“It's a tough league, one of the toughest in the world, definitely,” the youngster added.

“But I believe I can bring energy and create chances, I can score goals and get assists. I feel like I bring a desire to win and that's key in a league like this … to get as many points as you can and get the team back to where they want to be.”