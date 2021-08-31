The 21-year-old’s signing was confirmed on deadline day on a season-long loan from Wolves, which makes him the third new face at Bramall Lane this summer alongside defender Ben Davies and another midfielder, Republic of Ireland international Conor Hourihane.

But what do we know about the youngster tasked with kick-starting the Blades’ attack?

Gibbs-White came through the youth academy at Wolves and shot to prominence as part of the England team that won the U17 World Cup in 2017 for the first time ever.

Morgan Gibbs-White of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Stafford-born midfielder, who usually plays in the number 10 role, netted three times at the tournament playing alongside the likes of Rhian Brewster, Phil Foden, Emile Smith Rowe and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

He has since made 46 Premier League appearances for Wolves, and scored his first top-flight goal in May, but has yet to establish himself in the first team at Molineux.

Still, he is thought to be in the club’s long-term plans.

After his development stalled under Nuno, Gibbs-White joined eventual play-off finalists Swansea City on loan at the start of last season.

That move saw him link up once again with Steve Cooper, the man who led England to U17 World Cup glory.

He made a strong start to life in South Wales, scoring on his debut and impressing in his first four outings – all starts - before an injury halted his progress.

At the time, Cooper said: “It's a blow for everybody. He was doing so well for us.

"We brought him here because we thought he was going to be an important part of the team, but these things happen and we have to work hard with him to try and get him fit.”

Gibbs-White was recalled to his parent club in January to help ease an injury crisis at Molineux and made 11 appearances before the end of the campaign.