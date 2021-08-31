Why Regan Slater's move from Sheffield United to Hull City has collapsed at the 11th hour

Regan Slater was expected to join Hull City from Sheffield United: Andrew Yates /Sportimage

Slater was expected to be unveiled at United’s Yorkshire rivals today after Tigers boss Grant McCann promised the Sheffield-born youngster regular football, which would not be forthcoming at Bramall Lane.

Slater and his representatives hoped to seal a deal well ahead of tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline, before confirmation via HullLive that the deal was off.

The Star understands that the issue arose from Hull’s end of the transfer rather than United’s as they tried to renegotiate the terms of the proposed deal, meaning that Slater remains a United player with only a few hours left of the transfer window.