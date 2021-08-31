Gibbs-White became Jokanović’s third signing as Blades boss as he put pen to paper on a loan deal until the end of the current season, joining Ben Davies and Conor Hourihane in South Yorkshire.

Gibbs-White has made two appearances for Wolves this season in the Premier League and scored in their 4-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the League Cup.

He spent time at Swansea City on loan last season, missing three months of the campaign after breaking a foot, and was a teammate of Blades striker Rhian Brewster as England’s U17s won their World Cup back in 2018.

"I'm delighted to be in the door, all signed up and ready to get started,” Gibbs-White said.

“Coming here is a good opportunity to get game time and help the Blades get back to winning ways. I've watched the club, the style of play intrigued me and I'm here to get involved.

"I'm looking forward to play for the new manager. He’s been promoted from the Championship twice before and his reputation and record speaks for itself at this level."

Morgan Gibbs-White has joined Sheffield United on loan: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Gibbs-White, who helped Wolves win promotion to the Premier League by winning the Championship title in 2017/18, is expected to make his United debut in the first game after the international break, when the Blades host Peterborough United at Bramall Lane.

“It's always nice to play in front of crowds,” Gibbs-White added, looking forward to that game.

“We've played against the Blades in the past and the fans have been unbelievable so I can't wait to play for United and get at Bramall Lane.

“I feel like coming here is going to be a good opportunity to get some game time, play some minutes and help the Blades get back to where they want to be.”