Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans love his all-action style on the ball, while teammate George Baldock has described him as a “fantastic player”.

But there is no chance of Anel Ahmedhodžić being allowed to rest on his laurels by United’s coaching staff, with boss Paul Heckingbottom reminding the Bosnia and Herzegovina international that there are aspects of his game he still needs to work on if he is to fulfil the potential that persuaded United to make him their marquee signing this summer.

“He’s a good player,” Heckingbottom said.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We know that. I thought he was outstanding in the first half [at Middlesbrough on Sunday] but there are still bits in his game I want him to be better at.

“I keep pushing him but we signed him because of the attributes he has got, we think he can be a real good player and go further.

“They're the types of players we want to look at and we were lucky enough to get it over the line. He enjoys it here, he wanted to come back to England and he wants to be successful with us.

Anel Ahmedhodžić of Sheffield United gets stuck in against Middlesbrough: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“So we're pleased we've got him.”

Perhaps the biggest compliment that could be paid to Ahmedhodžić is Baldock’s assertion that he is in the mould of Chris Basham, considering how the Blades veteran has virtually redefined the right centre-half position since being utilised there by Heckingbottom’s Bramall Lane predecessor Chris Wilder.

“He's a fantastic player,” Baldock said of the 23-year-old new boy, who is expected to keep his place against Sunderland on Wednesday evening with Basham still looking to regain match fitness after injury.

“He’s a very good and natural defender and you can see his quality on the ball as well.

“He's of the Basham mould in terms of driving forward with the ball but he's also a very good defender.