Osborn has not featured for United, who remain top of the Championship table despite failing to win either of their last two games, since August. However Heckingbottom, who last night refused to rule-out the prospect of Anel Ahmedhodzic and Sander Berge also facing Stoke City, suggested the 28-year-old has an outside chance of taking part in tomorrow’s match at the bet365 Stadium.

If he does, with Jayden Bogle likely to start at right wing-back in George Baldock’s absence, it would provide a much needed boost following a frustrating draw with Birmingham City and Tuesday’s defeat by Queens Park Rangers.

Ben Osborn suffers an injury while on duty for Sheffield United in August

Revealing Jack Robinson and John Fleck are also making progress in their respective battles for fitness, Heckingbottom said: “Robbo is close, Ozzy is close and Flecky and Anel were running about in training. They are the next ones in line. Ozzy, yes, is close.

“Some of them will be on the bus (to Stoke) with the rest of us, yes.”

Asked if they would be travelling as part of the playing squad or in order to support their colleagues, Heckingbottom added: “Like I say, some of them could be on the bus. But then Oli (McBurnie) will be on it too, and he’s suspended. You can work it out, I’m sure.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom

Baldock damaged a muscle during the clash with Rangers. Berge was sent for an x-ray after failing awkwardly towards the end of the contest. Although no broken bones were discovered, the Norway international has now been sent for an MRI scan.

“We’ll see with that,” Heckingbottom said, referring to Berge. “We’re being really precautionary at the moment, so I'd say he’s out. As it stands. If he can do it, without the pain, then we’ll look to get him involved.”

“George has got a strain on his side which is going to take some time to clear up,” Heckingbottom added. “He’s in a lot of discomfort. If you ask me now, I’d say no. Not waking up and taking pain killers in the morning. If it’s in your middle, you feel it all the time."

