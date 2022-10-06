McBurnie received his fifth caution of the season following the final whistle of Tuesday’s game against Queens Park Rangers, meaning he must watch the meeting with Alex Neil’s side from the stands.

With around a dozen senior names already unavailable for selection because of injury, Heckingbottom lamented the loss of a player who has scored five goals in his last seven outings; particularly as the Championship leaders travel to the bet365 Stadium searching for their first win since the international break.

“Oli had already apologised to the rest of the lads, to the players in the dressing room, before I got in there,” said Heckingbottom, who made no secret of his displeasure at what he described as a “cheap” yellow card immediately after the contest. “He gets it. He’s a striker in form, bang in form, and we need him. We could do with having him available.”

Billy Sharp, Rhian Brewster and Reda Khadra are all vying to partner Iliman Ndiaye in attack against opponents who will start the contest in 20th. However, Khadra’s services could again be required at wing-back with George Baldock still struggling to recover from the side-muscle he damaged during the defeat by Rangers. Jayden Bogle, who made his return following a lengthy absence as a substitute during last weekend’s draw with Birmingham City, is expected to deputise for Baldock. But if Ben Osborn is not passed fit, Khadra could once again be deployed in defence given that Ciaran Clark, Jack Robinson and Anel Ahmedhodzic are also undergoing treatment.

Like Baldock, midfielder Sander Berge is also a doubt after falling awkwardly during the clash with Rangers. An x-ray has confirmed the Norwegian did not break any bones after tangling with Andre Dozzell but an MRI scan, scheduled for today, is expected to reveal more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver McBurnie of Sheffield United has words with the referee following the match with QPR: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

“With everything else, maybe Oli needs to manage his territory a bit more,” Heckingbottom said, turning his attention back towards McBurnie. “People know who he is.That’s something he might have to do.”