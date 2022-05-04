Crooks, previously of Rangers and Rotherham, marked his return from suspension by scoring twice during last weekend’s win over Stoke City.

Admitting he was frustrated after being banned for three matches, the 28-year-old is planning to make up for lost time again when Wilder’s men - backed by six thousand strong following - visit Preston North End.

“The support all season has been incredible,” Crooks said. “I have to say thank you to the fans. It should be fun at Preston. We’ll give it our all and what will be will be.”

Seventh in the table, Middlesbrough are two points behind fifth-placed United who host title-winners Fulham. Millwall, who trail Paul Heckingbottom’s team by three, are also in the hunt for a top six finish and hope AFC Bournemouth rest key members of their squad after also securing automatic promotion by beating Nottingham Forest last night.

“If I could guarantee that Bournemouth went up and then partied for five days, I’d take that option,” Gary Rowett, the Millwall manager said before Forest’s trip to the Vitality Stadium. “But I’m pretty sure they’ll be professional for their last home game of the season.”

Luton Town, who slipped to sixth after being thrashed 7-0 by Fulham earlier this week, are keeping their fingers crossed Allan Campbell will be available for selection against Reading after the midfielder withdrew during the warm-up at Craven Cottage. Already beset by injuries, Town’s fitness problems became even more acute when Fred Onyedinma had to be replaced before the interval.

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United challenges Kai Naismith of Luton Town: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“You prepare all week with one system and I feel sorry for the gaffer,” defender Kai Naismith said. “Everyone has just gone down, we tried to put a system together, worked on one all week and then Al, who wouldn’t complain about an injury unless he was really feeling it - well - hopefully he’ll be alright for the next game we’ve got.”

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder reacts on the touchline: Stu Forster/Getty Images